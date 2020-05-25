Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJD LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-May-2020 / 12:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1337.3346 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 48990316 CODE: LCJD LN ISIN: LU1781541252 ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJD LN Sequence No.: 65841 EQS News ID: 1054557 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2020 06:31 ET (10:31 GMT)