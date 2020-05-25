Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EESG LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-May-2020 / 12:32 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.9939 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 404828 CODE: EESG LN ISIN: LU1792117340 ISIN: LU1792117340 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EESG LN Sequence No.: 65846 EQS News ID: 1054567 End of Announcement EQS News Service

