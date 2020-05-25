Lyxor BofAML - High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (YIEL LN) Lyxor BofAML - High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-May-2020 / 12:33 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML - High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 22-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 103.2467 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 665500 CODE: YIEL LN ISIN: LU1812090543 ISIN: LU1812090543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: YIEL LN Sequence No.: 65851 EQS News ID: 1054577 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2020 06:33 ET (10:33 GMT)