Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc (GHYU LN) Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-May-2020 / 12:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.6214 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 327000 CODE: GHYU LN ISIN: LU2099295466 ISIN: LU2099295466 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GHYU LN Sequence No.: 65906 EQS News ID: 1054687 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2020 06:40 ET (10:40 GMT)