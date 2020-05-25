The "European Union: Market of Tempered Glass Not Suitable for Vehicles and the Impact of COVID-19 in the Medium Term" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents a strategic analysis of the tempered glass not suitable for vehicles market in the European Union and a forecast for its development in the medium term, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market, its dynamics, structure, characteristics, main players, trends, growth and demand drivers, etc.

The purpose of the report is to describe the state of the tempered glass not suitable for vehicles market in the European Union, to present actual and retrospective information about the volumes, dynamics, structure and characteristics of production, imports, exports and consumption and to build a forecast for the market in the next five years, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it. In addition, the report presents an elaborate analysis of the main market participants, price fluctuations, trends, growth and demand drivers of the market and all other factors, influencing its development.

This research report has been prepared using the publisher's unique methodology, including a blend of qualitative and quantitative data. The information comes from official sources and insights from market experts (representatives of the main market participants), gathered by semi-structured interviews.

This report will allow you to:

Quickly and cost-effectively get a strategic analysis and gain competitive intelligence about the market;

Track market data, including size, value, dynamics, structure, segmentation and forecasts: past, present and future;

Track and identify key market trends, opportunities and threats and key drivers behind recent market changes;

Strategically assess market growth potential, demand drivers and restraints on the market;

Explore and identify new market opportunities in the countries and regions within the market;

Evaluate the key macroeconomic indicators to get insight into the general trends within the economy;

See how the market performed in the past (over the last 5 years) and how it will perform in the future, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it (in the next 5 years);

Get acquainted with the leading companies on the market;

Evaluate how diversified the market is in terms of competitive intensity, fragmentation and environment and understand competitive threats;

Empower your marketing, branding, strategy and market development, consumption and supply functions with useful market insights;

Build your investment strategy by assessing market attractiveness or company attractiveness;

Build your own market entry or market expansion strategy or evaluate your current strategy;

Add weight to pitches and presentations by using official and accurate data and calculations.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive summary

3. Characteristics of tempered glass not suitable for vehicles

4. Characteristics and analysis of raw materials base

5. State of the economy of the European Union

5.1. Characteristics of the economy of the European Union in 2015-2019

5.2. Forecast for the development of the economy of the European Union for 2020-2022

6. Overview and analysis of the tempered glass not suitable for vehicles market in the European Union

6.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the tempered glass not suitable for vehicles market in the European Union in 2015-2019

6.2. Structure of the tempered glass not suitable for vehicles market in the European Union in 2015-2019: production, imports, exports, consumption

6.3. Structure of the tempered glass not suitable for vehicles market in the European Union by origin

6.4. Structure of the tempered glass not suitable for vehicles market in the European Union by country

6.5. Key recent trends on the tempered glass not suitable for vehicles market in the European Union

6.6. Competitive landscape of the market

6.7. Country opportunity analysis

6.8. Key drivers and restraints for the market development in the medium term

6.9. Forecast for development of the tempered glass not suitable for vehicles market in the European Union for 2020-2025

7. Overview and analysis of the domestic production of tempered glass not suitable for vehicles in the European Union

7.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the domestic production of tempered glass not suitable for vehicles in the European Union in 2015-2019

7.2. Structure of the EU production of tempered glass not suitable for vehicles by countries

7.3. Characteristics of the main companies, producers of tempered glass not suitable for vehicles in the European Union

8. Characteristics and analysis of the prices of tempered glass not suitable for vehicles in the European Union

8.1. Value chain analysis

8.2. Structure of price formation

8.3. Characteristics of the producer prices of tempered glass not suitable for vehicles in the European Union in 2015-2019

8.4. Characteristics of other prices of tempered glass not suitable for vehicles

9. Foreign trade operations of tempered glass not suitable for vehicles in the European Union

9.1. Foreign trade operations of tempered glass not suitable for vehicles in the European Union in 2015-2019

10. Overview and analysis of the imports of tempered glass not suitable for vehicles to the EU market

11. Overview and analysis of the EU exports of tempered glass not suitable for vehicles

12. Characteristics of the consumption of tempered glass not suitable for vehicles in the European Union

13. Forecast for development of the tempered glass not suitable for vehicles market in the European Union for 2020-2025

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/96sndk

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200525005109/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900