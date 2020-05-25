Stockholm, 2020-05-25 13:58 CEST -- Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that ICTA AB, company registration number 556056-5151, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that ICTA AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be May 28, 2020 Short name: ICTA ------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares: 14619064 ------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010520155 ------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 941 ------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 556056-5151 ------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name 2000 Industrials 2700 Industrial Goods & Services This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on 0739555129.