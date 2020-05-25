Nasdaq has agreed to admit the following mortgage bond future to trading and clearing as of 26th of May 2020. ISIN Underlying Name Expiration date Settlement date code (fixing) SE0014384087 5775 3YMBFU0 29-09-2020 01-10-2020 SE0014384103 5776 20YMBFU0 29-09-2020 01-10-2020 SE0014384111 5777 30YMBFU0 29-09-2020 01-10-2020 See more details in the attached documents. For further information concerning this exchange notice, please contact Dennis Modell at telephone +45 3377 0352 or e-mail dennis.modell@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=777507