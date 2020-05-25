Orion Oyj: Change in Orion Group Executive Management Board as of 1 June 2020: Professor Outi Vaarala appointed as Senior Vice President for Research and Development

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 MAY 2020 AT 4.20 p.m. EEST
?Change in Orion Group Executive Management Board as of 1 June 2020: Professor Outi Vaarala appointed as Senior Vice President for Research and Development?
ProfessorOuti Vaarala, M.D., Ph.D. has been appointed Senior Vice President for Research and Development and member of the Executive Management Board of the Orion Group, as of 1 June 2020. Vaarala has held the position of Vice President, Oncology Research in Orion's Research and Development as of 10 June 2019. Prior to Orion, Vaarala led drug discovery and development from target identification to clinical Phase 2 studies in Respiratory Inflammation and Autoimmunity therapy area, first at AstraZeneca, Sweden, and later at Medimmune/AstraZeneca, USA.
Outi Vaarala is a medical doctor (University of Helsinki) and has a PhD in immunology. Outi Vaarala was appointed as a Professor of Pediatric Immunology, Linkoping University, Sweden, in 2000, and as a Professor of Autoimmune Diseases, Lund University, Sweden, in 2015.
Timo Lappalainen, President and CEO, says:
"Orion's Research and Development is in an interesting phase. Our operations have been developed into a recognized world-class organization that has also achieved remarkable results. Outi Vaarala has excellent background and experience from various leadership positions in Research and Development in the international pharmaceutical industry as well as a long experience of immunology and remarkable career in the academy. She has published more than 200 peer-reviewed scientific articles in internationally renowned scientific journals. I warmly welcome Outi as a member of Orion's Executive Management Board."
Outi Vaarala says:
"During the past year when leading Oncology Research team at Orion, I have recognised the fabulous opportunities in Orion based on the knowledge and expertise across the organisation. This makes me excited about this new challenge ahead me. Co-operation and international networking is a key to success because nobody can develop drugs alone. Finland and Orion have a lot to offer for the proprietary drug discovery, and at the same time international networking is a crucial part of the operations of Orion's Research and Development. In my new position, I want to emphasise this."
Outi Vaarala
MD, University of Helsinki, 1990
PhD in immunology, University of Helsinki, 1991
Professor of Pediatric Immunology, Linkoping University, Sweden, 2000
Professor of Autoimmune Diseases, Lund University, Sweden, 2015
Born 1962
Senior Vice President for Research and Development, Orion Corporation as of 1 June 2020
Career
|2019-
|Vice President of Oncology Research, Orion Corporation
|2018-2019
|Senior Director Research, Respiratory Inflammation and Autoimmunity, Medimmune/AstraZeneca, The United States
|2017-2018
|Vice President, Head of Lung Immunity, AstraZeneca, Sweden
|2014-2017
|Vice President, Head of Translational Science, AstraZeneca, Sweden
|2014
|Director of the Department of Vaccinations and Immune Protection; Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL)
|2005-2014
|Research Professor, Head of the Immune Response Unit, Department of Vaccines and Immune Protection; Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL)
Positions of trust
2005-2014 Permanent expert at the European Medicines Agency (EMA)
Publications
More than 200 peer-reviewed scientific articles in internationally renowned scientific journals (as in Science Translational Medicine, Cell Host Microbes, JAMA, New England Journal of Medicine, the Lancet, and Journal of Immunology).
