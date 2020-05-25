Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latestarticle that lists the top benefits of leveraging patient experience mapping.

In the healthcare industry, large datasets are generated from various sources across the value which includes the physician datasets and data generated on a daily basis from clinical trials, medical laboratories and most importantly patients. Valuable and minute information are contained in such datasets because these datasets not only include patient preferences and conditions but also contains data related to the therapies and procedures that were optimized to treat the disease. Patient journey analytics has the potential to unveil these findings by interpreting the data that has been generated over a certain period of time. Patient experience mapping helps caregivers to make better decisions and optimize outcomes.

According to Quantzig's patient journey analytics experts, "The patient experience map outlines all the patient touch points during every stage of the care journey and helps in creating strategic outreach that enhances patient engagement, satisfaction, and patient flow."

Benefit of Patient Experience Mapping

Patient experience mapping helps healthcare companies to gain a better understanding of what a patient experiences throughout his or her journey. Our patient journey mapping solutions can provide healthcare organizations with the best framework to gain maximum business outcomes while enhancing patient satisfaction. Here are the major benefits of patient experience mapping:

Helps in minimizing care silos- Every healthcare organization has a few blind spots that may appear anywhere in the system right from scheduling an appointment to discharge of a patient. However such blindspots can be easily avoided if the workflow is properly mapped and such workflow mapping can also help healthcare organizations to devise better workflow designs. Meet patient expectations- Patients now are digitally empowered and before scheduling an appointment have a certain expectation in mind. Patient experience mapping helps in understanding these expectations. Connect with patients at an emotional level- Patient experience mapping helps healthcare organizations to empathize with patients. Actionable insights provided by patient experience maps help in building an emotional connect with the patient.

