The office and contact center headsets market is expected to grow by USD 1.33 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Office and Contact Center Headsets Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The prolonged use of cellphones can have serious health complications, such as headaches, muscle tension around the neck, and neck pain. In such cases, the use of headphones is preferred, as it reduces the health complications considerably. Moreover, the awareness about the negative effects of radio waves has also led to an increase in the demand for headsets. Major headset manufacturers such as Plantronics, have started offering office and contact center headsets that reduce muscle pain to the user while performing daily office tasks. Thus, the low risk of health complications will be one of key factors for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of wireless headsets will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Office and Contact Center Headsets Market: Growing Popularity of Wireless Headsets

The emergence of wireless technology is one of the significant technological advances of the 21st century. These short-range radio waves help in sharing data, such as pictures, music, documents, and videos. Such waves are also used in headphones to transfer signals, which helps in sharing the sound from a smart device to a wireless headphone. The cord-free feature of wireless headphones is convenient for users. It offers mobility and hands-free experience. As a result, users can continue doing any other task without any hassle. Noise filtering, long-distance operations, multitasking, high-quality audio, reliability, and multitasking are some key features of wireless headphones, which have led to their high demand in the global market. Therefore, the popularity of wireless headsets is acting as an enabler for the growth of the global market.

"Factors such as the incorporation of advanced features, such noise cancellation, and the ability to increase user productivity will have a significant impact on the growth of the office and contact center headsets market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Office And Contact Center Headsets Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the office and contact center headsets market by application (contact center and office) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the office and contact center headsets market in 2019, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the growing penetration of audio and related accessories in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

