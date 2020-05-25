Anzeige
Montag, 25.05.2020
ACCESSWIRE
25.05.2020 | 16:08
Crafting Technologies, LLC: Crafting Software Now Available for MAC, PC and Most Other Devices With Internet Browser

OLATHE, KS / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2020 / Crafting Technologies, LLC announces simple graphic programs now available for MAC.

Crafting Technologies, LLC, previously known as Carving Technologies, LLC has reprogrammed four software titles, making them accessible to craftspeople on any platform with a browser. The company began marketing a simple program, "Me-On-A-Pumpkin", to convert digital images into patterns for jack-o-lantern carving prior to its official opening in 2004. Customers were using the program to carve fruits, eggs, gourds, and to make patterns for scroll-sawing, as well.

The demand for scroll-saw patterns led to the creation of "Coyote Stencil Shop" which had additional features, including the ability to resize the stencil, combine multiple photos, eliminate fallout while editing the image, create wood-toned previews of finished projects, and the ability to export projects in machine-readable formats. Once again, users began reporting additional uses for the software, from the custom enhancement of quilts to the creation of patterns for stained glass, marquetry, intarsia, inlayed woodworking, custom diamond dot patterns, cross-stitch and knitting, metal art, bulletin board design, and other educational applications.

The applications spilled over into the awards and engraving industries, which called for a simple and easy to learn application for creating patterns or masks for controlled abrasive or chemical etching, or control of CNC and laser engraving equipment. "Rapid-Art" allows the user to quickly and precisely convert digital images in the required format, control the angle of the lines within the etched or engraved areas, and export the file in formats acceptable to most popular equipment.

Available previously for Microsoft operating systems, these three products, and a handy storage program named "The Den", are available online via subscription on virtually any device with a browser.

www.craftingtech.online
913-708-8083

Contact: Larry Welch, CFO
L.Welch@craftingtech.online
913 544-5611

SOURCE: Crafting Technologies, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/591167/Crafting-Software-Now-Available-for-MAC-PC-and-Most-Other-Devices-With-Internet-Browser

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
