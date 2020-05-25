Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a free brochure for more insights into our solutions portfolio.

Engagement Overview:

Our client, a Canadian steel manufacturing company, witnessed continued downward pressure on the product demand owing to the COVID-19 crisis. Also, the client faced cash-flow liquidity challenges and difficulties in managing debt obligations. Besides, the Canadian steel manufacturing industry client encountered continued weakening links in their supply chain as some of their vendors and suppliers faced operational challenges. Consequently, the client witnessed a decline in sales by 60% compared to previous months. This subsequently impacted the company's profit margins.

They wanted to revamp their traditional operating model, address technology gaps, and build business continuity strategies to succeed in the post-COVID-19 world. They chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence solutions. Key challenges that the client sought to overcome includes:

Identify potential market risks and devise contingency plans in case of unexpected disruptions

Reengineer their supply chain and build a resilient supply chain for the future

Increase real-time visibility into every part of the supply chain

Rebuild demand forecasting and capacity models for developing resiliency in the face of future demand shocks

Results obtained

By leveraging Infiniti's market intelligence solution, the client was able to identify divesting non-core and underperforming assets and identify new ways to reduce cash outflows. As recommended by the experts at Infiniti Research, the client outsourced some corporate functions and achieved a reduction in operating costs. Besides, the Canadian steel manufacturing industry client was able to devise risk mitigation programs for employees who worked on-site. The experts also helped the client to identify potential weak lines in the supply chain and devise supply chain risk management strategies. Furthermore, by closely reviewing inventory position and assessing supply chain complexities, they were able to adjust inventory for the post-COVID-19 period. In addition to this, the client was able to revamp their traditional operating model, centralize cash management, address technology gaps, and build business continuity strategies to succeed in the post-COVID-19 world. For comprehensive insights on the engagement, read the complete success story.

