Jeff Discher: Top Real Estate Agent In San Diego, Founder & Associate Broker At Discher Group Is Providing Exceptional Services To Buyers & Sellers, While Guiding & Mentoring Budding Agents Achieve 6 Figure Incomes In Their First 12 Months of Being Licens

Jeff Discher has been making highlights in spite of his incredibly challenging upbringing; coming out of hardships and achieving so much in his career that it was noteworthy for us to interview him. His achievements and skills acquired just through his real estate career is remarkable, let alone through all the other areas of his life. A dedicated real estate broker for over 17 years, having a team of high achieving real estate agents, and mentoring people to become the best versions of themselves are some of the things which makes Jeff jump out of bed. Being an inspiration for people who want to achieve greatness in their lives, and for people who want to create a positive change, Discher has shared his reflections and advice in this interview.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2020 / Jeff Discher is an outstanding and dedicated real estate agent and associate broker at Discher Group Real Estate, with Douglas Elliman of California while having an exceptional team of more than 9 real estate agents and counting. He's been coaching and mentoring for the last 8 years to a variety of different real estate companies. The Discher Real Estate Group represents the core of what makes business great, they believe in embracing a culture of achievement in all areas of life, which ultimately translates to a massive success for their clients. Passionate about real estate, always learning, training, and improving; implementing their winning attitudes and advanced knowledge of the market, Jeff leads a brand and a culture that achieves superior results.

Having countless achievements and high level recognitions, all his work is in part, a result of work within different aspects of the real estate industry, specifically his work on his upcoming book, podcasts, seminars, training events and all-in-all, his great team of market experts who come from unique and diverse backgrounds who come together and work towards moving the industry forward.

Jeff is a native of San Diego and knows the area on his finger tips. He has been involved with the Real Estate world for over 17 years as a real estate broker and not only has been the Rookie of the Year, he has also trained multiple rookies of the year. He grew up in a trailer park by the border of Mexico, didn't have a father figure and came from a broken family. At the age of 22, he became a fitness trainer at a local gym in San Diego and that first summer he broke records at the gym for sales. He made $40,000 in his first year of 2004, which was certainly more than most of the people he grew up with. So he dropped out of school, canceled all his classes and focused on personal training for about four years, guiding people to achieve their desired body results. Some of his clients were mortgage lenders, CPAs and investment strategists.

One day, one of his clients at the gym proposed to him that "anytime you send me a person that gets a loan through me, I'll give you $100 bill as a bonus." Jeff through his part-time referring made so many commissions that one day, Michael Miller, the person who he'd connect all his referrals to, suggested he should get his own real estate license and help the people he was referring to find their homes.

Driven by the desire to achieve more, he came up with a plan to slowly transition from his current job to being a full-time real estate agent. From there, every lunch break he would run home and study for his real estate license exam. Until the day came when in just one take, he aced his exam and got his license. He then adjusted his schedule from the gym to cater his clients in real estate, until such time that he fully transitioned to becoming a full-time real estate agent.

Consistently, Jeff has helped people increase their business creating 3 to 4 rookies in a profession that had about an 80% fail rate for first-timers in terms of when people get their license and then go on to make enough money just to survive. Discher has been extremely successful and always been within the top 5% real estate agents in San Diego City, learning to be aware of what he's been doing, relate it to and be able to make it understandable and easy to digest for other agents. He has taken multiple new agents from zero to 6-figures income in their first 12 months of being licensed - which is really tough otherwise; it usually takes years for an agent to get to that level. However, Jeff literally has dialed down the formula, which he will share in his upcoming book: " Six Figures in your first 12 months as a real estate agent."

In a recent one-to-one interview, Discher reminisced on other past achievements, which helped build momentum towards the present day. Notably, when he was a radio host on ESPN Radio. While his proudest was when he helped his first agent with a similar background as his upbringing - reach his 6 figure income in just twelve months, from that moment on he has helped multiple people from zero to 6 figures in their first year of real estate.

In response to a question on the driving force behind his success, Discher explains how it really boiled down to helping people significantly and empowering them to bring out the best in themselves. Specifically for his team, he focuses highly on education, Discipline and habits, personal development, personal growth, health, wealth and wellness. Reflecting on his life, Discher mentioned his favourite quote: "The best way to predict your future is to create it." - Abraham Lincoln.

In the same interview, Discher stated his intentions for the future. The primary goal for the next 12 months, Discher states, will be to get his book finished, have his seminars started and get his team to 20 agents all making 6 figures. "Looking farther ahead, the aim is to have me speak in front of 10,000 people with my message to leave their jaws on the floor," he mentioned.

Seeing himself in five years, conducting seminars, helping a lot of people not only just in their jobs but in their life becoming better versions of themselves. Starting in San Diego he sees himself traveling and having a schedule every weekend. "I'm here this weekend, I'm in Austin this week, I'm in New York, Miami and I can see myself literally helping as many people as possible while still having a successful business here at home, and having a successful team and training as many people as I can," said Jeff with excitement.

When asked more personally about how they want to be perceived and remembered, Discher mentioned his personal quote: "Show me your habits and I'll tell you your future."

Discher closed the interview by sharing his recommendation for anybody who wants to follow in his footsteps in some fashion, perhaps taking the achievements even further. According to Jeff Discher, the key is Personal Development and Personal Growth. "Improving just 1% every day and becoming the best version of yourself - that's the difference. The difference is literally learning something new every day, reading 10 books a month, listening to hundreds of hours of empowering content and learning through successful people who consider knowledge as their entertainment.

