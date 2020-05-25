Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a free brochure for more insights into our solutions portfolio.

The pharmaceutical sector is set to face a new wave of disruption as clinical trials undergo unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 outbreak. New norms such as social distancing, strained healthcare systems, and an emotionally volatile environment have a profound impact on medical research and trial participants. Furthermore, changes in regulatory requirements, trial patient safety concerns, and technological challenges due to the shift to remote testing add on to the woes of the clinical trials team.

During this time of upheaval, it is essential to have the right guidance and market information to plan your next course of action.

Industry leaders in the pharmaceutical sector are already using the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to find alternatives to set clinical trial processes. This will better equip them to handle any similar outbreak in the future with increased efficiency. Digitization and effective use of advanced technologies such as machine learning and AI will help resolve several key challenges in clinical trials in the long run. Experts at Infiniti Research have identified some key strategies for clinical processes to adapt to in a post-COVID world. This includes:

Ensuring trial data protection and privacy

Address unmet needs with innovative solutions

Preparing for the digital transformation

With over 15+ years of expertise, we have developed a strong network of key opinion leaders and subject matter experts who partner with us to develop futuristic insights.

