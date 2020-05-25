CubicFarm Systems Corp.: CubicFarm Systems Subsidiary HydroGreen to Host Webinar on May 27 to Discuss the Future of Sustainable Dairy and How Indoor Controlled-Environment Feed Production Helps Address Challenges of Feed Security, Supply Logistics and Nut

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2020 / CubicFarm® Systems Corp. (TSXV:CUB) ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that John de Jonge and Brandon Peterson from its HydroGreen subsidiary will be presenting at the Global Dairy Farmers "Indoor controlled feed production - the future for sustainable dairy?" webinar on May 27, 2020, 11:00 AM Eastern Time / 5:00 PM Central European Time.

The modern dairy producer faces new challenges compared to previous generations of farmers. Environmental regulations that require saving water, decreasing emissions, and increasing sustainability are reshaping dairy management strategies. Consumer demand continues to put pressure on what dairy cattle should be fed and how they are handled. At the same time, genetic selection for higher production has increased nutrition requirements for animals.

The webinar will focus on sustainable solutions for dairy producers to meet nutrition demands of their livestock and the high standards of the modern consumer, all while staying within the framework of current regulations.

Learn more about the webinar and register at http://www.globaldairyfarmers.com/events

Photo: Cattle fed live, green, nutritious feed (left) produced by the HydroGreen automated system (right).

About CubicFarm® Systems Corp.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. ("CubicFarms") is a technology company that is developing and deploying technology to feed a changing world. Its proprietary technologies enable growers around the world to produce high-quality, predictable crop yields. CubicFarms has two distinct technologies that address two distinct markets. The first technology is its patented CubicFarm™ System, which contains patented technology for growing leafy greens and other crops. Using its unique, undulating-path growing system, the Company addresses the main challenges within the indoor farming industry by significantly reducing the need for physical labour and energy, and maximizing yield per cubic foot. CubicFarms leverages its patented technology by operating its own R&D facility in Pitt Meadows, British Columbia, selling the System to growers, licensing its technology and providing vertical farming expertise to its customers.

The second technology is CubicFarms' HydroGreen System for growing nutritious livestock feed. This system utilizes a unique process to sprout grains, such as barley and wheat, in a controlled environment with minimal use of land, labour and water. The HydroGreen System is fully automated and performs all growing functions including seeding, watering, lighting, harvesting, and re-seeding - all with the push of a button - to deliver nutritious livestock feed without the typical investment in fertilizer, chemicals, fuel, field equipment and transportation. The HydroGreen System not only provides superior nutritious feed to benefit the animal, but also enables significant environmental benefits to the farm.

