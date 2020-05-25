Innovative Medicines Canada Announces Creation of Research Chair in Pandemic Preparedness

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2020 / Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC) today announced the creation of a Research Chair in pandemic preparedness. IMC's member companies will contribute $500,000 from the IMC COVID-19 Fund over three years, to support the work of an early-career researcher affiliated with a recognized academic institution to be the Health Research Foundation of Innovative Medicines Canada Chair in Pandemic Research.

"COVID-19 has reinforced the importance of research to planning and preparedness in Canada's healthcare system," said Ronnie Miller, Chair of the IMC Board of Directors. "I am proud of our industry's response to the crisis, particularly the collaborative ways in which we have worked together, with researchers, with governments and with civil society. Today's announcement is another example of the vital contribution our industry makes to protecting the health and well-being of Canadians, and to our economy."

IMC recognizes the critical need to support research excellence and to help world-class scientists working on the discoveries and innovations that keep us and our communities healthy, and our economy thriving. The creation of a Research Chair dedicated to pandemic preparedness, as well as to the role of healthcare and the healthcare sector in sustaining and growing our economy, will contribute to helping Canada look ahead to the next public health crisis and ensure our country is well-prepared to effectively respond and recover.

"Investing in a Research Chair complements the vital work our members are already doing in developing vaccines and treatments for the virus, and will contribute to a deeper understanding of what is required to protect Canadians' health, and our economy," said IMC's President, Pamela Fralick. "We look forward to seeing how this important research will help to inform public policy, and help Canada better prepare for the next public health crisis, going forward."

A call for applications will be issued in June 2020 through the Health Research Foundation of Innovative Medicines Canada, who will be overseeing the selection process for the Research Chair. A Selection Committee comprised of experts will review all submitted applications and make its selection of the successful applicant in summer 2020.

Today's announcement is another example of how Canada's innovative medicines industry has come together in response to COVID-19. Additional industry responses to the pandemic include donations to the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Canadian Pharmacists Association of personal protective equipment for front-line workers, working together to monitor and address drug shortages, and implementing additional measures to ensure that no patient goes without their medication during the pandemic.

Learn more about how our member companies are contributing to the fight against COVID-19.

About Innovative Medicines Canada

Innovative Medicines Canada is the national voice of Canada's innovative pharmaceutical industry. We advocate for policies that enable the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines and vaccines that improve the lives of all Canadians. We support our members' commitment to being valued partners in the Canadian healthcare system.

About IMC's Health Research Foundation

The Innovative Medicines Canada Health Research Foundation is a non-profit organization whose mission is to support and promote the value of health research in Canada. By applying the highest standards of scientific excellence, addressing health challenges and establishing partnerships, HRF, one of the leading private health foundations in the country, contributes significantly to the prevention and treatment of disease, to a better health care system and the availability for Canadians to access effective health products.

- 30 -

For further information:

Sarah Dion-Marquis

Director, Media and Public Relations

Telephone: 613-769-6510

E-mail: sdmarquis@imc-mnc.ca

SOURCE: Innovative Medicines Canada

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/591265/Innovative-Medicines-Canada-Announces-Creation-of-Research-Chair-in-Pandemic-Preparedness