Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2020) - CSE has received notice from Clearpool Execution Services (Canada) Limited of the Company's intention to terminate its status as a Dealer effective May 28, 2020.

Clearpool Execution Services (Canada) Limited traded under broker code 234.

