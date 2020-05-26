The Kazakhstan insurance market achieved rapid growth in 2019, driven by further development of the life segment, the introduction of new mandatory products and the roll out of electronic contracts for mandatory motor insurance. However, the market is yet to reach maturity, and now faces a new and unprecedented challenge in 2020.

Despite Kazakhstan's efforts to diversify its economy, it continues to rely on gas and oil revenues, meaning that its economy has felt the negative impact of faltering negotiations between members of OPEC and Russia, and the COVID-19-related reduced demand for oil. Consequently, AM Best expects demand for insurance products in Kazakhstan to be muted.

In a new report, "Kazakhstan's Insurance Market Grapples with Uncertainties", AM Best notes the similarities between Kazakhstan's current situation and that experienced in 2015-2016, when energy prices plummeted and the government had to revise its budget several times to account for lower oil revenues.

There is material uncertainty regarding the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Kazakhstan and the broader global economy. Valeria Ermakova, associate director, analytics, said, "AM Best's focus is on how companies are managing asset price volatility and ensuring they have sufficient liquidity levels, as well as how they review the adequacy of claims reserves. From an operational point of view, AM Best expects insurers it rates to put in place safety measures and contingency plans to minimise COVID-19-related disruption to their businesses."

To access a complimentary copy of this special report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=297483.

On Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 10 am (BST), a panel of AM Best analysts will examine the Kazakhstan insurance market. To register, please go to www.ambest.com/webinars/kazakhstan.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200525005012/en/

Contacts:

Elena Abramova

Financial Analyst

+44 20 7397 0321

elena.abramova@ambest.com

Valeria Ermakova

Associate Director,

Analytics

+44 20 7397 0269

valeria.ermakova@ambest.com

Richard Banks

Director, Industry Research EMEA

+44 20 7397 0322

richard.banks@ambest.com

Edem Kuenyehia

Director, Market Development Communications

+44 20 7397 0280

edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com