Resolutions adopted at the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting held on 22 May 2020 by absent voting Hereby the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank announces the results of absent voting at the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank held on 22 May 2020 by absent voting without holding an in-person general meeting of shareholders (hereinafter also referred to as the "General Shareholders' Meeting"). The following resolutions on items of the agenda have been adopted: 1. The Agenda of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank as determined by the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank (minutes to meeting of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank by absent voting No.13 dated 24 February 2020 and No.25 dated 27 March 2020) was approved by majority of votes out of total voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank presented at the meeting. 2. The annual financial statements of JSC Halyk Bank for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the independent auditor's report were approved by simple majority of votes out of total voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank participating in the voting. 3. The following procedure of distribution of net income of JSC Halyk Bank received by the results of the 2019 financial and operating performance of JSC Halyk Bank was approved by simple majority of votes out of total voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank participating in the voting: dividends on common shares of JSC Halyk Bank shall not be accrued and paid; the net income of JSC Halyk Bank for 2019 shall not be distributed and shall be directed to retained earnings. . 4. To take note of the 2019 Performance Report of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank presented for consideration of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank and acknowledge the activity of the Board of Directors and performance of functions by the members of the The resolution was adopted by simple majority of votes out of total voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank participating in the voting. 5. To determine the composition of the Board of Directors in the number of 7 (seven) persons. The resolution was adopted by simple majority of votes out of total voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank participating in the voting. 6. To determine the term of powers of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank as 3 (three) years, which expires at the time of holding the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting, at which the new Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank is elected. The resolution was adopted by simple majority of votes out of total voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank participating in the voting. 7. To elect to the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank the following persons: Pavlov Alexander Sergeevich, Piotr Romanowski, Dunayev Arman Galiaskarovich, Christof Ruehl and Frank Kuijlaars as independent directors, Yessenbayev Mazhit Tuleubekovich as a representative of JSC ALMEX Holding Group, Shayakhmetova Umut Bolathanovna. 8. The proposed amendments to the Charter of JSC Halyk Bank were approved by simple majority of votes out of total voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank, participating in the voting. Powers of attorney to sign amendments to the Charter of JSC Halyk Bank were entrusted to the Corporate Secretary Mr. Igor Lyashenko. 9. The proposed amendments to the Corporate Governance Code of JSC Halyk Bank were approved by supermajority of votes out of total number of the Bank's voting shares. 10. The proposed amendments to the Regulation on the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank were approved by simple majority of votes out of total voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank, participating in the voting. 11. To take note of the information on the amount and structure of remuneration of the members of Board of Directors and Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank, as proposed for consideration of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank. The resolution was adopted by simple majority of votes.out of total voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank, participating in the voting. 12. To take note of the information on shareholders' appeals on actions of JSC Halyk Bank and its officials, and on results of consideration thereof, as proposed for consideration of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of JSC Halyk Bank. The resolution was adopted by simple majority of votes.out of total voting shares of JSC Halyk Bank, participating in the voting.

