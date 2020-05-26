

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open higher on Tuesday as more countries around the world took steps toward re-opening and American biotech firm Novamax said it has started the first human study of its experimental coronavirus vaccine.



Asian markets moved higher amid optimism about lockdowns in the United States and elsewhere coming to an end.



As the pandemic death toll approached the horrific milestone of 100,000, photos and videos of Memorial Day weekend celebrations across the U.S. showed plenty of people going to beaches and parks.



Parks and cafe terraces reopened in parts of Spain after months-long closures with strict guidelines for social distancing. Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy an early-morning stroll in sun in Madrid's famous Retiro Park.



The Spanish government said it would scrap a 2-week mandatory confinement for all travelers arriving from overseas starting July 1.



Gyms and swimming pools reopened in Germany, Iceland and Italy. Greece reopened restaurants and cafes while allowing travel to all the islands.



Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday lifted the state of emergency in the country and said he would work to increase the government's stimulus packages to more than 200 trillion yen ($1.9 trillion), or a whopping 40 percent of the country's GDP.



As countries ease up on lockdowns, there are risks on an 'immediate second peak', the World Health Organization said and urged governments in Europe and the U.S. to step up surveillance, testing and tracking measures to keep the disease under control.



Meanwhile, in Hong Kong, national security legislation for Hong Kong will not change the 'one country, two systems' policy, Commissioner of the Chinese foreign ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Xie Feng emphasized on Monday.



'It will not change the capitalist system or the high degree of autonomy of Hong Kong. It will not change the legal system in the HKSAR. Nor will it affect the independent judicial power, including that of final adjudication, exercised by the judiciary in Hong Kong.'



The dollar inched lower and gold held steady while oil prices rose on signs that producers are sticking to commitments to cut crude supply. With oil demand improving, the Russian energy ministry sees the market rebalancing by July.



Market research group Gfk publishes German consumer sentiment survey results later in the day. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index is forecast to rise to -18.3 in June from -23.4 in May.



U.S. markets were closed overnight for the Memorial Day holiday.



European stocks posted strong gains on Monday as investors reacted to lifting of lockdown measures around the world and an upbeat business sentiment survey out of Germany.



The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 1.5 percent. The German DAX surged 2.9 percent and France's CAC 40 index climbed 2.2 percent, while the U.K. market was closed for the Spring bank holiday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

