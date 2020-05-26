Zyxel Communications announced its 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) product portfolio is available for service providers and mass production will begin as soon as Q2 2020. To accelerate your business with Zyxel 5G NR FWA, click here.

Today's subscribers expect robust bandwidth and low latency. Some households, however, are limited in terms of reliable broadband connections. The Zyxel FWA portfolio helps service providers leverage 5G NR technology to deliver high-capacity, premium broadband services, high-speed connectivity, enhanced network security, and deployment flexibility.

With outdoor, indoor, and portable options, Zyxel offers a wide range of products with its 5G NR FWA portfolio, including:

· 5G NR Outdoor Router (NR7101)

· 5G NR Indoor Router (NR5101)

· 5G NR Portable Router (NR2101)

Together, these solutions ensure connectivity everywhere. Combining the latest in WiFi 6 technology, Zyxel's 5G NR solution portfolio creates a superior, ultra-high speed and zero-dead-zone WiFi experience for service providers and their subscribers.

Zyxel's 5G NR FWA solutions are also equipped with a simple and intuitive mobile app that enables subscribers to easily install and connect devices to their network. The app significantly reduces installation time and the need for costly professional installations. Subscribers can also leverage the mobile app to reinforce CPE placement and achieve the best possible 5G connection.

"5G NR offers the opportunity for service providers to create a bigger pipeline, faster data streaming and ultra-low latency, all of which subscribers want and need, especially during a time where more people are logging on from home than ever before," said Karsten Gewecke, Senior VP, Head of EMEA Regional BU at Zyxel Communications. "The launch of Zyxel's 5G Fixed Wireless Access portfolio demonstrates our commitment to helping service providers generate new business opportunities and the best subscriber experience possible."

Availability

NR7101, NR5101, and NR2101 will be available for service providers in EMEA region as soon as Q2 2020. Service providers can contact their local Zyxel representatives for availability. For more product information, please visit the Zyxel global website.

About Zyxel Communications

Zyxel delivers technological innovations and has connected the world to the Internet for more than 30 years. Whether it's a matter of establishing access through fixed or mobile broadband solutions, at Zyxel we offer a comprehensive and flexible portfolio of products that's right for Service Providers and their subscribers.

