German startup Sinn Power has combined wave, wind and solar power to create what it claims is the world's "first floating ocean hybrid platform." Germany's Sinn Power has developed what it calls the world's "first floating ocean hybrid platform" by combining wave, wind and solar power. The Gauting-based startup has secured $6.2 million from Schweizer Kapital and a German government ministry since its founding in 2014. According to a recent article in Forbes, the company hopes to offer solar panel manufacturers the chance to test PV solar arrays on a floating platform at Heraklion, off the Greek ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...