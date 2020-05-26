

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, the market research group Gfk has published German consumer sentiment survey results. The euro traded mixed against its major rivals after the data. While it changed little against the pound, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The euro trading at 1.0924 against the greenback, 117.84 against the yen, 1.0602 against the franc and 0.8934 against the pound around 2:05 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

