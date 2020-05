M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Proposed Placing 26-May-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. 26 May 2020 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Proposed Placing The Board of M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") has had indicated to it by M&G Alternatives Investment Management Limited, the Company's investment manager (the "Investment Manager"), that the recent market dislocation arising as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic is presenting favourable opportunities for investment. Whilst these had been in the quoted debt market, the Investment Manager is now also seeing significant opportunities opening up in the private debt markets, offering investment-grade rated debt at levels not seen since the launch of the Company. The Investment Manager has taken a prudent and patient capital approach thus far in the selection of assets, and it is now well-placed to take advantage of these new opportunities. The Board and the Investment Manager believe it would be advantageous to seek to raise additional capital to take advantage of these opportunities and, therefore, the Board has decided to undertake a non pre-emptive placing of new ordinary shares (the "Shares") (the "Placing"). The Investment Manager is confident of its ability to deploy promptly the proceeds of the Placing and to continue to meet the Company's current dividend policy. The Placing is also expected to benefit the Company by enlarging its asset base over which to spread the fixed operating costs and, potentially, improving the liquidity for the Shares in the secondary market. The Board additionally notes the ongoing demand for the Shares, with the Shares having traded on average at a premium to net asset value per Share since the initial public offering of the Company. Any new Shares issued pursuant to the Placing will be issued at a price of 97.0 pence each, which represents a 2% premium to the last published cum-income net asset value per Share, after adjustment for the interim dividend that went ex-entitlement on 7 May 2020 (the "Placing Price"). Winterflood Securities Limited (" Winterflood") is acting as bookrunner to the Company in relation to the Placing. The expected timetable for the Placing is as follows: 2020 Placing opens 26 May Placing closes 1.00 p.m. on 3 June Results of Placing announced 3 June Admission of new Shares 8.00 a.m. on 5 June All Shares issued pursuant to the Placing will, when issued and fully paid, confer the right to receive all dividends or other distributions declared, if any, by reference to a record date after the date of their issue and in all other respects will rank pari passu with the existing Shares. The Company may issue up to a maximum of 26 million Shares pursuant to the Placing, being the maximum capacity available to the Company without publishing a prospectus. Applications will be made for the new Shares issued pursuant to the Placing to be admitted to listing on the premium segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the premium segment of the main market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc ("Admission"). It is expected that dealings in the new Shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 5 June 2020. The new Shares will be issued in registered form and may be held in uncertificated form. Participation in the Placing will only be available to persons in the United Kingdom and member states of the European Economic Area who are qualified investors as defined in article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") ("Qualified Investors"). Qualified Investors should communicate their firm interest to their usual sales contact at Winterflood. The Placing will be made through Winterflood, subject to the terms and conditions (the "Terms and Conditions") set out below in the appendix to this announcement. The decision to allot new Shares to any Qualified Investor pursuant to the Placing shall be at the absolute discretion of Winterflood (in consultation with the Company and the Investment Manager). By making an offer to subscribe for new Shares under the Placing, investors will be deemed to have accepted the Terms and Conditions. An investor that has made an offer to subscribe for new Shares under the Placing accepts that following the closing of the bookbuild such offer shall be irrevocable. Upon being notified of its allocation of new Shares in the Placing, an investor shall be contractually committed to acquire the number of new Shares allocated to it at the Placing Price. The Placing is not being underwritten. Winterflood, in agreement with the Company and the Investment Manager, may choose to accept applications, either in whole or in part, on the basis of allocations determined, and may scale down any applications for this purpose, on such basis as the Company and Winterflood may determine. For further information please contact: Winterflood Securities Limited 020 3100 0000 Darren Willis Neil Morgan Chris Mills M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 The information contained within this announcement constitutes inside information. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Nicola Lambourne of Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary. Important Notice The content of this announcement has been prepared by, and is the sole responsibility of, M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc. The information contained in this announcement is given at the date of its publication and is subject to updating, revision and amendment from time to time. Neither the content of the Company's website nor any website accessible by hyperlinks to the Company's website is incorporated in, or forms part of, this announcement. The Shares that are the subject of the Placing are not being offered or sold to any person in the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom other than persons who are both: (A) Qualified Investors which includes legal entities which are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority or entities which are not so regulated whose corporate purpose is solely to invest in securities and; (B) persons to whom the new Shares may lawfully be marketed under the EU Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (No. 2011/61/EU) (the "AIFM Directive") or under any applicable implementing legislation of the member state of the European Economic Area in which such person is domiciled or in which such person has a registered office. Members of the public are not eligible to take part in the Placing. This announcement (including the Appendix) and the terms and conditions set out herein are for information purposes only and directed only at: (A) Qualified Investors; (B) in the United Kingdom, Qualified Investors who are (a) "investment professionals" falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "FPO") or "high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc" falling within Articles 49(2)(A) to (D) of the FPO; or are persons to whom it may otherwise be lawfully communicated and (b) are a "professional client" or an "eligible counterparty" within the meaning of Chapter 3 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Conduct of Business Sourcebook; or (C) other persons to whom they may be lawfully communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This announcement (including the Appendix) and the terms and conditions set out herein must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement (including the Appendix) and the terms and conditions set out herein relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. This announcement (including the Appendix) is for information purposes only and does not itself constitute an offer for sale or subscription of any securities in the Company. If persons are in any doubt as to whether they are a Relevant Person they should consult a professional adviser for advice. The new Shares have not been registered and will not be registered in the

