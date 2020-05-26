DJ Proposed Placing

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Proposed Placing 26-May-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. 26 May 2020 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Proposed Placing The Board of M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") has had indicated to it by M&G Alternatives Investment Management Limited, the Company's investment manager (the "Investment Manager"), that the recent market dislocation arising as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic is presenting favourable opportunities for investment. Whilst these had been in the quoted debt market, the Investment Manager is now also seeing significant opportunities opening up in the private debt markets, offering investment-grade rated debt at levels not seen since the launch of the Company. The Investment Manager has taken a prudent and patient capital approach thus far in the selection of assets, and it is now well-placed to take advantage of these new opportunities. The Board and the Investment Manager believe it would be advantageous to seek to raise additional capital to take advantage of these opportunities and, therefore, the Board has decided to undertake a non pre-emptive placing of new ordinary shares (the "Shares") (the "Placing"). The Investment Manager is confident of its ability to deploy promptly the proceeds of the Placing and to continue to meet the Company's current dividend policy. The Placing is also expected to benefit the Company by enlarging its asset base over which to spread the fixed operating costs and, potentially, improving the liquidity for the Shares in the secondary market. The Board additionally notes the ongoing demand for the Shares, with the Shares having traded on average at a premium to net asset value per Share since the initial public offering of the Company. Any new Shares issued pursuant to the Placing will be issued at a price of 97.0 pence each, which represents a 2% premium to the last published cum-income net asset value per Share, after adjustment for the interim dividend that went ex-entitlement on 7 May 2020 (the "Placing Price"). Winterflood Securities Limited (" Winterflood") is acting as bookrunner to the Company in relation to the Placing. The expected timetable for the Placing is as follows: 2020 Placing opens 26 May Placing closes 1.00 p.m. on 3 June Results of Placing announced 3 June Admission of new Shares 8.00 a.m. on 5 June All Shares issued pursuant to the Placing will, when issued and fully paid, confer the right to receive all dividends or other distributions declared, if any, by reference to a record date after the date of their issue and in all other respects will rank pari passu with the existing Shares. The Company may issue up to a maximum of 26 million Shares pursuant to the Placing, being the maximum capacity available to the Company without publishing a prospectus. Applications will be made for the new Shares issued pursuant to the Placing to be admitted to listing on the premium segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the premium segment of the main market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc ("Admission"). It is expected that dealings in the new Shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 5 June 2020. The new Shares will be issued in registered form and may be held in uncertificated form. Participation in the Placing will only be available to persons in the United Kingdom and member states of the European Economic Area who are qualified investors as defined in article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") ("Qualified Investors"). Qualified Investors should communicate their firm interest to their usual sales contact at Winterflood. The Placing will be made through Winterflood, subject to the terms and conditions (the "Terms and Conditions") set out below in the appendix to this announcement. The decision to allot new Shares to any Qualified Investor pursuant to the Placing shall be at the absolute discretion of Winterflood (in consultation with the Company and the Investment Manager). By making an offer to subscribe for new Shares under the Placing, investors will be deemed to have accepted the Terms and Conditions. An investor that has made an offer to subscribe for new Shares under the Placing accepts that following the closing of the bookbuild such offer shall be irrevocable. Upon being notified of its allocation of new Shares in the Placing, an investor shall be contractually committed to acquire the number of new Shares allocated to it at the Placing Price. The Placing is not being underwritten. Winterflood, in agreement with the Company and the Investment Manager, may choose to accept applications, either in whole or in part, on the basis of allocations determined, and may scale down any applications for this purpose, on such basis as the Company and Winterflood may determine. Winterflood may also, notwithstanding the above, subject to the prior consent of the Company: (i) allocate new Shares after the time of any initial allocation to any person submitting an application after that time; and (ii) allocate new Shares after the bookbuild has closed to any person submitting an application after that time. For further information please contact: Winterflood Securities Limited 020 3100 0000 Darren Willis Neil Morgan Chris Mills M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 The information contained within this announcement constitutes inside information. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Nicola Lambourne of Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary. Important Notice The content of this announcement has been prepared by, and is the sole responsibility of, M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc. The information contained in this announcement is given at the date of its publication and is subject to updating, revision and amendment from time to time. Neither the content of the Company's website nor any website accessible by hyperlinks to the Company's website is incorporated in, or forms part of, this announcement. The Shares that are the subject of the Placing are not being offered or sold to any person in the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom other than persons who are both: (A) Qualified Investors which includes legal entities which are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority or entities which are not so regulated whose corporate purpose is solely to invest in securities and; (B) persons to whom the new Shares may lawfully be marketed under the EU Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (No. 2011/61/EU) (the "AIFM Directive") or under any applicable implementing legislation of the member state of the European Economic Area in which such person is domiciled or in which such person has a registered office. Members of the public are not eligible to take part in the Placing. This announcement (including the Appendix) and the terms and conditions set out herein are for information purposes only and directed only at: (A) Qualified Investors; (B) in the United Kingdom, Qualified Investors who are (a) "investment professionals" falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "FPO") or "high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc" falling within Articles 49(2)(A) to (D) of the FPO; or are persons to whom it may otherwise be lawfully communicated and (b) are a "professional client" or an "eligible counterparty" within the meaning of Chapter 3 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Conduct of Business Sourcebook; or (C) other persons to whom they may be lawfully communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This announcement (including the Appendix) and the terms and conditions set out herein must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement (including the Appendix) and the terms and conditions set out herein relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons. This announcement (including the Appendix) is for information purposes only and does not itself constitute an offer for sale or subscription of any securities in the Company. If persons are in any doubt as to whether they are a Relevant Person they should consult a professional adviser for advice. The new Shares have not been registered and will not be registered in the

United States under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, (the "Investment Company Act") or any other applicable securities laws and may not be offered, sold, exercised, resold, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or to or for the account or benefit of any US Person (within the meaning of Regulation S under the Securities Act), except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and under circumstances that that would not result in the Company being in violation of the Investment Company Act. There will be no public offer of the new Shares in the United Kingdom, the United States or elsewhere. The new Shares are being offered and sold outside the United States to non U.S. Persons in offshore transactions in reliance on the exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act provided by Regulation S thereunder. The new Shares have not been approved or disapproved by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, any state securities commission in the United States or any other U.S. regulatory authority, nor have any of the foregoing authorities passed upon or endorsed the merits of the offering of the new Shares pursuant to the Placing or the accuracy or adequacy of this announcement. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States. This announcement (including the Appendix) does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or a solicitation to buy or subscribe for new Shares in any jurisdiction including, without limitation, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Republic of South Africa, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is or may be unlawful (an "Excluded Territory"). This announcement (including the Appendix) is not for publication, release or distribution, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, to U.S. Persons or to persons in an Excluded Territory. The distribution of this announcement (including the Appendix), and/or the issue of new Shares in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and/or regulation. No action has been taken by the Company, Winterflood or the Investment Manager or any of their respective affiliates that would permit an offer of Shares pursuant to the Placing in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons receiving this announcement are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from any expected future events or results expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. The information contained in this announcement is subject to change without notice and the Company does not take any responsibility or obligation nor does it intend to revise or update publicly or review any of the forward-looking statements in this announcement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement (except to the extent required by the Financial Conduct Authority , London Stock Exchange plc or by applicable law). Prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this announcement, as a prediction of actual results or otherwise. Winterflood, which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting only for the Company in connection with the matters described in this announcement and is not acting for or advising any other person, or treating any other person as its client, in relation thereto and will not be responsible for providing the regulatory protection afforded to clients of Winterflood or advice to any other person in relation to the matter contained herein. None of the Investment Manager or Winterflood, or any of their respective affiliates, accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to this announcement, including the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of the announcement or its contents aside from the responsibilities and liabilities, if any, which may be imposed by the Financial Services and Markets Act as amended (the "FSMA"), or the regulatory regime established thereunder or any other applicable regulatory regime. The Investment Manager and Winterflood and their respective affiliates accordingly disclaim all and any liability whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise which they might otherwise have in respect of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. Information to Distributors Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as amended ("Directive 2014/65/EU"); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing Directive 2014/65/EU; and (c) local implementing measures (together, the "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the Shares have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that the Shares which may be issued pursuant to the Placing are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by Directive 2014/65/EU (the "Target Market Assessment"). Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, distributors should note that: the price of the Shares may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the Shares offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the Shares is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Placing. Furthermore, it is noted that, notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, Winterflood will only procure investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties. For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of Directive 2014/65/EU; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the Shares. Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Shares and determining appropriate distribution channels. APPENDIX - TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE PLACING 1) INTRODUCTION 1) By participating in the Placing each applicant for Shares (a "Placee") is deemed to have read and understood this announcement (the "Announcement") including this appendix (the "Appendix") in its entirety and to be providing the representations, warranties, undertakings, agreements and acknowledgements contained in this Appendix. 2) Each Placee which confirms its agreement (whether orally or in writing) to Winterflood to subscribe for Shares under the Placing will be bound by these Terms and Conditions and will be deemed to have accepted them. 3) Winterflood may require any Placee to agree to such further terms and/or conditions and/or give such additional warranties and/or representations as it (in its absolute discretion) sees fit and may require any such Placee to execute a separate placing letter. The terms and conditions contained in any such placing letter shall be supplemental and in addition to the Terms and Conditions contained in this Appendix. 2) AGREEMENT TO SUBSCRIBE FOR SHARES 1) Conditional on: 1) Admission occurring and becoming effective by 8.00 a.m. on 5 June 2020 (or such later time and/or date as the Company and Winterflood may agree, not being later than 12 June 2020); 2) the Placing not having been terminated on or before the date of Admission; and 3) Winterflood confirming to the Placees their allocation of Shares,

a Placee agrees to become a member of the Company and agrees to subscribe for those Shares allocated to it by Winterflood at the Placing Price. To the fullest extent permitted by law, each Placee acknowledges and agrees that it will not be entitled to exercise any remedy of rescission at any time. This does not affect any other rights the Placee may have. 2) Any commitment to acquire Shares under the Placing agreed orally with Winterflood, as agent for the Company, will constitute an irrevocable, legally binding commitment upon that person (who at that point will become a Placee) in favour of the Company and Winterflood, to subscribe for the number of Shares allocated to it on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in these Terms and Conditions and in a contract note (the "Contract Note") and in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Except with the consent of Winterflood, such oral commitment will not be capable of variation or revocation after the time at which it is made. 3) Each Placee's allocation of Shares under the Placing will be evidenced by a Contract Note confirming: (i) the number of Shares that such Placee has agreed to acquire; (ii) the aggregate amount that such Placee will be required to pay for such Shares; and (ii) settlement instructions to pay Winterflood, as agent for the Company. The provisions as set out in these Terms and Conditions will be deemed to be incorporated into that Contract Note. 3) PAYMENT FOR SHARES 1) Each Placee undertakes to pay the Placing Price for the Shares issued to the Placee in the manner and by the time directed by Winterflood. In the event of any failure by any Placee to pay as so directed and/or by the time required by Winterflood, the relevant Placee's application for Shares may, at the discretion of Winterflood, either be accepted or rejected and, in the former case, paragraph 4.6 and/or 7.5 below shall apply. 4) PARTICIPATION IN, AND PRINCIPAL TERMS OF, THE PLACING 1) Prospective Placees will be identified and contacted by Winterflood. 2) The latest time and date for receipt of commitments under the Placing is 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 3 June 2020. Winterflood reserves the right to bring this date forward, or to extend the timetable at its discretion. 3) Winterflood will re-contact and confirm orally or by email to Placees the size of their respective allocations and a Contract Note will be dispatched as soon as possible thereafter. Winterflood's confirmation of the size of allocations and each Placee's oral commitment to accept the same or such lesser number as determined in accordance with paragraph 4.4 below will constitute a legally binding agreement pursuant to which each such Placee will be required to accept the number of Shares allocated to the Placee at the Placing Price and otherwise on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in this Appendix. 4) Winterflood (after consultation with the Company) reserves the right to scale back the number of Shares to be subscribed by any Placee in the event of an oversubscription in the Placing. The Company and Winterflood also reserve the right not to accept offers to subscribe for Shares or to accept such offers in part rather than in whole. Winterflood shall be entitled to effect the Placing by such method as it shall in its sole discretion determine. To the fullest extent permissible by law, neither Winterflood, nor any holding company of Winterflood, nor any subsidiary, branch or affiliate of Winterflood (each an "Affiliate") nor any person acting on behalf of any of the foregoing shall have any liability to Placees (or to any other person whether acting on behalf of an Placee or otherwise). In particular, neither Winterflood, nor any Affiliate thereof nor any person acting on their behalf shall have any liability to Placees in respect of their conduct of the Placing. No commissions will be paid to Placees or directly by Placees in respect of the Shares. Under the terms of the Company's engagement letter with Winterflood, the Company shall pay Winterflood a commission equal to a proportion of the gross proceeds raised from Placees. 5) Each Placee's obligations will be owed to the Company and to Winterflood. Following the oral or email confirmation referred to above, each Placee will have an immediate, separate, irrevocable and binding obligation, owed to Winterflood, to pay to Winterflood (or as Winterflood may direct) in cleared funds an amount equal to the product of the Placing Price and the number of Shares which such Placee has agreed to acquire under the Placing. Commitments under the Placing, once made, cannot be withdrawn without the consent of the directors of the Company (the "Directors"). The Company shall allot such Shares to each Placee (or to Winterflood for onward transmission to the relevant Placee) following each Placee's payment to Winterflood of such amount. 6) Each Placee agrees to indemnify on demand and hold each of Winterflood, the Company and the Investment Manager and its and their respective Affiliates harmless from any and all costs, claims, liabilities and expenses (including legal fees and expenses) arising out of or in connection with any breach of the acknowledgements, undertakings, representations, warranties and agreements set forth in these Terms and Conditions as supplemented by any Placing Letter. 7) All obligations of Winterflood under the Placing will be subject to fulfilment of the conditions referred to below under "Conditions". 5) CONDITIONS 1) If the Placing does not become unconditional, the Placing will lapse and each Placee's rights and obligations under the Placing shall cease and terminate at such time and no claim may be made by a Placee in respect thereof. Winterflood shall have no liability to any Placee (or to any other person whether acting on behalf of a Placee or otherwise) in respect of any decision they may make as to whether or not to waive or to extend the time and/or date for the satisfaction of any condition relating to the Placing. 2) By participating in the Placing, each Placee agrees that its rights and obligations hereunder terminate only in the circumstances described above and will not be capable of rescission or termination by the Placee. 3) By participating in a Placing, each Placee agrees with Winterflood that the exercise by Winterflood of any right of termination or other discretion shall be within the absolute discretion of Winterflood and that Winterflood needs not make any reference to the Placee in this regard and that, to the fullest extent permitted by law, Winterflood shall not have any liability whatsoever to the Placee in connection with any such exercise. 6) NO PROSPECTUS 1) The Placing is only available to Relevant Persons that are identified and contacted by Winterflood and the Shares will only be offered in such a way as to not require a prospectus in the United Kingdom or elsewhere. No offering document or prospectus has been or will be submitted to be approved by the Financial Conduct Authority in relation to the Placing and Placees' commitments will be made solely on the basis of the information contained in this Announcement (including this Appendix) and information that has been published by the Company in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules and certain business and financial information the Company is required to publish in accordance with the rules and practices of the Financial Conduct Authority (collectively "Exchange Information"). 2) Each Placee, by accepting a participation in the Placing, agrees that the content of this Announcement, including this Appendix, is exclusively the responsibility of the Company and confirms that it has neither received nor relied on any other information (other than the Exchange Information), representation, warranty, or statement made by or on behalf of the Company or Winterflood, or the Investment Manager or any other person and none of the Company, Winterflood or the Investment Manager nor any other person will be liable for any Placee's decision to participate in the Placing based on any other information, representation, warranty or statement which the Placee may have obtained or received. Each Placee acknowledges and agrees that it has relied on its own investigation of the business, financial or other position of the Company in accepting a participation in the Placing, and confirms that it has understood the risks of investing in the Company and acquiring Shares. Each Placee also acknowledges that it has had an opportunity to review and access the information on the Company's ongoing charges detailed in the Exchange Information. Nothing in this paragraph shall exclude the liability of any person for fraudulent misrepresentation. 7) REGISTRATION AND SETTLEMENT 1) Settlement of transactions in the new Shares following Admission will take place within the CREST system, using the DVP mechanism, subject to certain exceptions. Winterflood reserves the right to require settlement for and delivery of the new Shares (or a portion thereof) to Placees by such other means as it may deem necessary, if delivery or settlement is not possible or practicable within the CREST system within the timetable set out in the Announcement or would not be consistent with the regulatory requirements in the Placee's jurisdiction. 2) Each Placee allocated Shares in the Placing will be sent a Contract Note stating the number of Shares allocated to it, the aggregate amount owed by such Placee to Winterflood (as agent for the Company) and settlement instructions. Each Placee agrees that it will do all things necessary to ensure that delivery and payment is completed in accordance with the settlement instructions in the Contract Note or as otherwise directed by Winterflood. 3) It is expected that settlement in respect of the new Shares will be on

By communicating an application for Shares, each Placee confers on Winterflood all such authorities and powers necessary to carry out any such sale and agrees to ratify and confirm all actions which Winterflood lawfully takes in pursuance of such sale. 6) If Shares are to be delivered to a custodian or settlement agent, the Placee should ensure that the Contract Note is copied and delivered immediately to the relevant person within that organisation. 7) Insofar as Shares are registered in the Placee's name or that of its nominee or in the name of any person for whom the Placee is contracting as agent or that of a nominee for such person, such Shares will, subject as provided below, be so registered free from any liability to UK stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax or securities transfer tax. If there are any circumstances in which any other stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax or securities transfer tax is payable in respect of the issue of the Shares, neither Winterflood nor the Company shall be responsible for the payment thereof. Placees will not be entitled to receive any fee or commission in connection with the Placing. 8) REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES By agreeing to subscribe for Shares under the Placing, each Placee which enters into a commitment to subscribe for Shares will (for itself and for any person(s) procured by it to subscribe for Shares and any nominee(s) for any such person(s)) be deemed to acknowledge, undertake, represent and warrant to each of the Company, Winterflood, and the Investment Manager that: 1) it has read this Announcement, including this Appendix, in its entirety and acknowledges that its acquisition of Shares is subject to and based upon all the terms, conditions, representations, warranties, indemnities, acknowledgements, agreements and undertakings and other information contained herein and undertakes not to redistribute or duplicate this Announcement (including this Appendix); 2) no offering document or prospectus has been prepared in connection with the placing of the Shares and it has not received a prospectus or other offering document in connection therewith; 3) the Company's shares are listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and the Company is therefore required to publish the Exchange Information, which includes a description of the nature of the Company's business and the Company's most recent financial statements and that the Placee is able to obtain or access such information without undue difficulty, and is able to obtain access to such information or comparable information concerning any other publicly traded company, without undue difficulty; 4) it is relying solely on this Announcement (including this Appendix) and the Exchange Information published by the Company prior to Admission of the Shares issued pursuant to the Placing and not on any other information given, or representation or statement made at any time, by any person concerning the Company or the Placing; 5) it has neither received nor relied on any confidential price sensitive information concerning the Company in accepting this invitation to participate in the Placing; 6) it does not have a registered address in, and is not a citizen, resident or national of, any jurisdiction in which it is unlawful to make or accept an offer of the Shares pursuant to the Placing and it is not acting on a non-discretionary basis for any such person; 7) it has carefully read and understands this Announcement, including this Appendix, in its entirety and acknowledges that it is acquiring Shares subject to these Terms and Conditions, the Contract Note and the articles of association of the Company as in force; 8) the price payable per Share is payable to Winterflood on behalf of the Company in accordance with the terms of these Terms and Conditions and in the Contract Note; 9) it has the funds available to pay for in full the Shares for which it has agreed to subscribe and it will pay the total subscription amount in accordance with the terms set out in these Terms and Conditions and as set out in the Contract Note on the due time and date; 10) it has not relied on Winterflood or any person affiliated with Winterflood in connection with any investigation of the accuracy of any information contained in this Announcement or otherwise; 11) the content of this Announcement, including this Appendix, and the Exchange Information is exclusively the responsibility of the Company and (in respect of the Exchange Information) in addition to the Company, the persons stated therein as accepting responsibility, and apart from the liabilities and responsibilities, if any, which may be imposed on Winterflood under any regulatory regime, none of the Investment Manager, Winterflood nor any person acting on their behalf nor any of their Affiliates makes any representation, express or implied, nor accepts any responsibility whatsoever for the contents of this Announcement and the Exchange Information nor for any other statement made or purported to be made by them or on its or their behalf in connection with the Company, the Shares or the Placing; 12) no person is authorised in connection with the Placing to give any information or make any representation other than as contained in this Announcement and, if given or made, any information or representation must not be relied upon as having been authorised by Winterflood, the Company or the Investment Manager; 13) it is not applying as, nor is it applying as nominee or agent for, a person who is or may be liable to notify and account for tax under the Stamp Duty Reserve Tax Regulations 1986 at any of the increased rates referred to in section 67, 70, 93 or 96 (depository receipts and clearance services) of the Finance Act 1986 and the Shares are not being acquired in connection with arrangements to issue depositary receipts or to transfer Shares into a clearance system; 14) if the laws of any territory or jurisdiction outside the United Kingdom are applicable to its agreement to subscribe for Shares under the Placing, that it has complied with all such laws, obtained all governmental and other consents which may be required, complied with all requisite formalities and paid any issue, transfer or other taxes due in connection with its application in any territory and that it has not taken any action or omitted to take any action which will result in the Company, Winterflood or the Investment Manager or any of their respective officers, agents, employees or affiliates acting in breach of the regulatory or legal requirements, directly or indirectly, of any territory or jurisdiction outside the United Kingdom in connection with the Placing; 15) it accepts that none of the Shares have been or will be registered under the securities laws, or with any securities regulatory authority other than of the United Kingdom and that the Shares may not be offered, sold, issued or delivered, directly or indirectly, within any Excluded Territory unless an exemption from any registration requirement is available; 16) if it is outside the United Kingdom, this Announcement (including this Appendix) does not constitute an invitation, offer or promotion to, or arrangement with, it or any person whom it is procuring to subscribe for Shares pursuant to the Placing unless, in the relevant territory, such offer, invitation or other course of conduct could lawfully be made to it or such person and such documents or materials could lawfully be provided to it or such person and Shares could lawfully be distributed to and subscribed and held by it or such person without compliance with any unfulfilled approval, registration or other regulatory or legal requirements; 17) it, nor the prospective beneficial owner of the Shares, does not have a registered address in, and is not a citizen, resident or national of an Excluded Territory or any jurisdiction in which it is unlawful to make or accept an offer of the Shares and it is not acting on a non-discretionary basis for any such person; 18) it has complied with and will continue to comply with its obligations under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Criminal Justice Act 1993 and Part VIII of the FSMA and other applicable law; (b) in connection with money laundering and terrorist financing, it has complied with its obligations under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (as amended), the Terrorism Act 2000 (as amended), and other applicable law, the Terrorism Act 2006, the Money Laundering Regulations 2007 and the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) 2017 Regulations; and (c) it is not a person: (i) with whom transactions are prohibited under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977 or any economic sanction programmes administered by, or regulations promulgated by, the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Department of the Treasury; (ii) named on the Consolidated List of Financial Sanctions Targets

