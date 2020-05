BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss foreign trade data has been released at 2.00 am ET Wednesday. The franc traded mixed against its major rivals after the data. While it changed little against the greenback and the yen, it fell against the pound and the euro.



The franc trading at 0.9708 against the greenback, 111.07 against the yen, 1.0607 against the euro and 1.1874 against the pound around 2:05 am ET.



