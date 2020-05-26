OnApp Launches Cloud.net: A New Self-service Portal for Creating Your Own Hybrid Cloud Platform

LONDON, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnApp has launched Cloud.net, a new self-service portal for rapid deployment of ready-to-use public and private cloud platforms. Cloud.net enables companies to configure, buy and remotely deploy a complete cloud platform, including OnApp's KVM virtualization, software-defined storage and networking stack; a full set of cloud management and provisioning tools; a white-label cloud management UI; and the hardware infrastructure, in less than two hours.

By automating cloud platform deployment, Cloud.net offers an easy way for service providers and enterprise IT departments to create the public and private cloud infrastructure they need, when they need it, without CAPEX on hardware or long-term OPEX commitment. The whole cloud environment is provided as a managed service, with 24x7 support, 5x9 SLAs for the hardware and software infrastructure, and simple month-to-month pricing.

More information and sign-up is available at https://onapp.com/cloud-net.

"There has never been a greater need for companies to have a hybrid cloud strategy, so they can respond to the next market trend, national event or international crisis," said Tim Meredith, Chief Commercial Officer at OnApp. "The challenge with that has always been balancing rapid deployment, IT availability and cost control: you either needed available CAPEX to buy hardware yourself (and the teams and time to set it up) or a large OPEX budget to keep cloud hardware reserved but not used. Cloud.net overcomes these challenges by enabling companies to deploy hybrid cloud infrastructure at speed, without CAPEX or commercial lock-in," he said.

Once a company has deployed their cloud platform, they are provided with their own OnApp control panel instance, which gives them intuitive tools to create whatever flavor of public or private cloud they need. For service providers, it's an easy way to create cloud services they can sell to their customers; for enterprises, it's an easy way to execute on their hybrid or multi-cloud strategy, or transition to cloud for the first time.

Cloud.net currently allows customers to build cloud environments using two types of compute infrastructure: shared compute from OnApp's federated cloud marketplace, and dedicated bare metal instances from AWS. 40 locations are currently available, and workloads can easily be migrated between them, allowing companies to adapt their infrastructure strategy to suit changing market conditions.

For the full text of this release, visit https://onapp.com/2020/05/26/cloud-net-self-service-hybrid-cloud-portal.