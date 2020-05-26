Valmet continues to improve the competitiveness of its stable business

Valmet Oyj's press release on May 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EET



Valmet continues measures to improve the long-term competitiveness of its stable business especially related to Mill Improvements and Rolls and Workshop Services business mainly in EMEA.

The aim is to improve the profitability and competitiveness of the respective businesses by optimizing the local presence globally and streamlining the way to operate.

The measures are planned to be implemented during 2020 and they may include permanent lay-offs and the restructuring of selected operations. In total the estimated amount of headcount reductions is up to 200 positions. Valmet's stable business employs altogether approximately 8,300 persons globally.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Aki Niemi, Business Line President, Services, Valmet, tel. +358 40 515 1145

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2019 were approximately EUR 3.5 billion. Our more than 13,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com , www.twitter.com/valmetglobal