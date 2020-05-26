

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) said it stands ready to restore its services in England to closer to pre-COVID-19 levels, with the comprehensive safety measures. It follows the U.K. Government announcement on restart programme for bus, tram and light rail operations in England.



Normal bus, tram and light rail networks across the UK have been suspended since March as part of the response to COVID-19.



The Government has proivded guidance to public transport operators in England on social distancing means that the current capacity of services and associated passenger revenue is significantly reduced. The Government has now confirmed it plans to pay for more comprehensive services.



The U.K. Department for Transport is making available a further 254 million pounds for buses and 29 million pounds for trams and light rail to help increase the frequency and capacity of services as steps are taken to ease lockdown measures in England.



Stagecoach said that discussions will continue between the Government and industry representatives regarding future arrangements, and the company will assess the full detail of the Government's plans as these are confirmed.



Stagecoach noted that bus operators are also in discussions with the Scottish and Welsh Governments on how increases in bus services can be introduced in those parts of the UK.



