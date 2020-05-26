Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Statement re Inside Information

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

HEADLINE: Statement re Inside Information

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (the "Company") confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the annual financial report.

Shilla Pindoria

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

26 May 2020