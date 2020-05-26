Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Results of the mandatory tender offer to shareholders of OJSC Sintez 26-May-2020 / 09:45 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Results of the mandatory tender offer to shareholders of OJSC Sintez Moscow, Russia - 26 May 2020 - Sistema PJSFC (hereinafter "Sistema" or the "Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a Russian publicly traded diversified holding company, announces that as a result of the mandatory tender offer to shareholders of Sintez Kurganskoe Medical Products Company OJSC (hereinafter, "OJSC Sintez") launched by holding company Sinocom Investments Limited ("Sinocom") Sinocom has acquired 13 696 ordinary shares and 20 577 preferred shares of OJSC Sintez. The purchase price per one ordinary share and per one preferred share amounted to RUB 62 156.53 and RUB 5 269.07 respectively. As a result of the mandatory offer Sinocom's equity stake in OJSC Sintez has increased to 56.2%. In August 2019, Sistema, together with a financial partner, acquired a 46.5% equity stake in OJSC Sintez through a holding company Sinocom. *** Sistema PJSFC is a Russian publicly-traded diversified holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, banking, retail, timber processing, agriculture, real estate, tourism and healthcare services. The company was founded in 1993. Its revenue in 2019 reached RUB 656.9bn; its total assets equalled RUB 1.3tn as of 31 December 2019. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru [1] *** For further information, please visit www.sistema.com [1] or contact: IR Service Press Service Nikolay Minashin Sergey Kopytov Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru ISIN: US48122U2042 Category Code: RTE TIDM: SSA LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 Sequence No.: 65976 EQS News ID: 1055087 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f1efd490ef237092d4033512d119fe99&application_id=1055087&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

