Aquiline Closes Aquiline Financial Services Fund IV

NEW YORK and LONDON, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquiline Capital Partners, a global private investment firm specializing in financial services and technology, today announced the final close of its fourth private equity fund, the Aquiline Financial Services Fund IV (the "Fund"). The Fund closed with more than $2 billion in total commitments, exceeding its target of $1.5 billion.

Aquiline has raised the new fund from investors around the world and continues its strategy of investing in businesses in the key industries of the global financial services sector: financial technology, insurance, investment management, business services, credit and healthcare. To date, the Fund has made three equity investments, all of which the firm sees as an opportunity to drive value creation by supporting management with the firm's strategic, operational and technology capabilities.

The Fund has made investments in the following companies:

CoAdvantage, a professional employer organization (PEO) that provides a range of insurance and human resources solutions for small and mid-sized companies

Ontellus, a medical records retrieval and claims evaluation services company for insurance carriers and law firms

Elm Street Technology, a real estate technology and marketing services provider

"Today's dynamic market conditions are creating significant disruptions across financial services, technology and healthcare that we believe will present compelling investment opportunities for us," said Jeff Greenberg, Chairman and CEO of Aquiline. "We look forward to building on the global momentum we have established and continuing to serve as a trusted partner to our portfolio companies through our industry expertise, operating capabilities and technology know-how."

The Fund represents the fourth private equity investment fund managed by Aquiline and focused on the financial services sector.

About Aquiline Capital Partners LLC

Aquiline Capital Partners, founded in 2005, is a private investment firm based in New York and London investing in businesses across the financial services sector in financial technology, insurance, investment management, business services, credit and healthcare. The firm has $5.3 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2019. For more information about Aquiline, its investment professionals, and its portfolio companies, please visit: www.aquiline.com.

