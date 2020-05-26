AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU (CMU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU: Net Asset Value(s) 26-May-2020 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU DEALING DATE: 25/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 180.0891 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6672739 CODE: CMU ISIN: LU1602144575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CMU Sequence No.: 65980 EQS News ID: 1055145 End of Announcement EQS News Service

