SymBio will be presenting data at the European Society of Hematology (EHA) meeting from its pivotal study in Japan of Treakisym (bendamustine) in combination with rituximab for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). The 38-patient, single-arm study showed a 76% overall response rate (ORR), with 47% of patients achieving a complete response (CR). This gives us a high degree of confidence in the label expansion for this population submitted in May 2020.

