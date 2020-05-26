Severe Flaws of PVC and Steel to Propel Growth in Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market; Market to Reach Valuation of ~US$ 20 Bn by 2030, Notes TMR

- Demand for high density polyethylene to witness an upward facing curve over the forecast period

- Increase in demand for water irrigation systems in the agricultural sector to be a significant growth factor

- Asia Pacific to be a prominent region in \the Global Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market from 2020 to 2030

ALBANY, New York, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From 2020 to 2030, Global Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market will see a notable growth curve. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6%, the market worth would increase to about USD 20 billion by the end of the forecast period. Used extensively in supply of water, oil, and gas, these pipes are set to witness significant increase in demand.

As per Transparency Market Research, "One of the most notable factors of growth in the Global Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market is set to be increase in volumes in building and construction over the next few years. The market is primarily driven by increased use of these pipes and fitting for supply of water in residential, agricultural, as well as industrial sector."

Key Findings of Global Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market Study:

High Density Polyethylene segment to witness a notable increase in demand over the forecast period

Useful mechanical and chemical properties and high aesthetic appeal to contribute to growth in the HDPE segment

Asia Pacific to dominate Global Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market owing to increase in activities related to infrastructural development

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market:

A large number of trends and drivers present themselves as significant factors of growth in the Global Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market over the forecast period. Some of these, as identified by Transparency Market Research, are detailed out below:

Increase in investment in agricultural activities, housing, and infrastructural development is set to drive notable growth in the market

Construction volumes are set to increase by 85% by 2030, paving way for higher demand of Pipes & Fittings

Population increase to push Global Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market on a high growth trajectory; 2 billion additional people to occupy the world by 2050

Upgradation of piping systems in certain countries like the United States of America to contribute to growth

Regional Analysis of Global Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market:

In 2019, Asia Pacific (APAC) region, dominated global market; trend to continue into the forecast period

(APAC) region, dominated global market; trend to continue into the forecast period Development of infrastructure and increase in construction volumes will propel growth in the region

In North America , technological advancement would be a significant factor of growth

Competitive Landscape of Global Polyethylene Pips & Fittings Market:

Transparency Market Research notes that over the forecast period, top players in the fragmented vendor landscape of Global Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market would focus on improving distribution network - making it robust. Players also use a mix of organic and inorganic strategies in order to have an edge over competitors and to lay claim to a larger share of the market.

Prominent names operating in the market and covered in the report are Dow Chemical Company, Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., BLUE DIAMOND INDUSTRIES, LLC, Apollo Pipes, Supreme Pipes, Watts Water Technologies, Inc., and Uponor, Quick Fitting Inc., among others.

Global Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market: Segmentation

Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market, by Material

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Others (including UHMWPE, PEX, and CPE)

Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market, by Product

Pipes

Fittings

Quick Connect Fittings



Transition Fittings



Buttfusion Fittings



Electrofusion Fittings



Others (including Flange and Extrusion)

Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market, by Application

Water Distribution

Gas Distribution

Polyethylene Pipes & Fittings Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

