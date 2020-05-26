Telkonet, Inc.: Commercial Properties Look to Energy and Sustainability to Drive Savings

Industry Turmoil Highlights Savings Opportunities

WAUKESHA, WI / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2020 / Telkonet, Inc. (OTCQB:TKOI) (the "Company" or "Telkonet"), an innovation leader in commercial intelligent automation and energy management solutions for Hospitality, Healthcare, Education, Military and Residential markets has recognized an increasing interest in savings opportunities provided by occupancy-based energy management solutions. Due to recent events, property owners and managers are increasingly searching for new and effective ways to minimize operating expenses while buildings stand unoccupied. Telkonet's EcoSmart intelligent automation platform provides building operators with a sustainable solution for managing a building's energy consumption while providing significant financial savings for buildings both small and large.

Building managers are also able to use the network intelligence of the EcoSmart solution to diagnose maintenance issues, prioritize equipment servicing and monitor the health of the building's physical assets. These capabilities have led properties from Las Vegas casinos to senior living facilities to deploy intelligent platforms and integrate with numerous other onsite technologies.



Telkonet's EcoTouch+ will transform your property, and start saving money the day it is installed

Telkonet's recent successes with major resorts and universities have proven the strength of intelligent solutions in aiding property owners in any environment. When evaluating the benefit of potential technologies, building managers are able to request a potential savings analysis based on the properties unique characteristics in order to understand the potential benefit of an energy management solution.

Utilizing data including occupancy rates, past weather statistics and utility costs, Telkonet is able to estimate the energy savings for the property. Armed with a realistic ROI, owners can make an educated decision about future expenditures ensuring each operating dollar is put to good use.

In addition to the extensive savings created by intelligent automation systems, solutions like Telkonet's EcoSmart Platform enable properties to create unique, individual experiences through integration with other smart technologies like building automation systems (BMS), property management systems (PMS), door lock and mobile key solutions, lighting scenes, media platforms, tablets, voice and much more. These comprehensive environments provide increased value, productivity and enjoyment for the end user while offering intelligence, operational efficiencies and cost savings to the commercial operator.

Buildings continue to get smarter with new technologies being released continuously that offer greater value through full integrations. Through converged network technologies, intelligent IoT devices and artificial intelligence offered by cloud platforms, building owners have more opportunities today than they ever have to improve their asset while reducing their costs.

"Telkonet has assisted a large number of properties through our dedicated support team during this difficult and unprecedented time by helping them create a specific room profile to address a completely vacant property. When unusual circumstances present themselves, it's important to know that our EcoSmart platform can enable the property staff to eliminate unnecessary energy consumption, while having access to important data remotely through our cloud based EcoCentral Software. We never imagined seeing our system being utilized in the way it is right now, but it's gratifying to know that we can play a small role in helping our customers through a very difficult time", states Telkonet Director of Sales, Chad Burow.

The current economic environment has driven property owners to find new and more innovative ways to manage their investment while reducing their expenses. These owners are increasingly coming to realize that energy is an enormous cost and expended unused when a building is left unoccupied. The intelligence and sophistication of today's energy management systems like Telkonet's EcoSmart platform transparently manage the buildings energy consumption without requiring staff intervention and maximize savings based on the building's unique individual spaces. This interest proves that sustainability and energy management remain critically important in any environment.

ABOUT TELKONET

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCQB: TKOI) provides innovative intelligent automation platforms at the forefront of the Internet of Things (IoT) space. Helping commercial audiences better manage operational costs, the Company's EcoSmart intelligent automation platform is supported by a full-suite of IoT-connected devices that provide in-depth energy usage information and analysis, allowing building operators to reduce energy expenses. Vertical markets that benefit from EcoSmart products include hospitality, education, military, government, healthcare, and multiple dwelling housing. Telkonet was founded in 1977 and is based in Waukesha, WI. For more information, visit www.telkonet.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties such as competitive factors, technological development, market demand and the Company's ability to obtain new contracts and accurately estimate net revenue due to variability in size, scope and duration of projects, and internal issues in the sponsoring client. Further information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results, can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as may be amended or supplemented in the Company's subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in its Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

