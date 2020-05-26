Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 629 internationalen Medien
Pilz-Granate gibt Vollgas! Diese Aktie spielt in einer ganz anderen Liga!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 577330 ISIN: DE0005773303 Ticker-Symbol: FRA 
Xetra
26.05.20
12:21 Uhr
45,520 Euro
+3,540
+8,43 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
FRAPORT AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRAPORT AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,26045,30012:37
45,28045,32012:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FRAPORT
FRAPORT AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FRAPORT AG45,520+8,43 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.