EY announces the appointment of five leaders to the EY Global Executive leadership team

LONDON, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announces five appointments to the EY Global Executive (GE), its most senior body, three to existing roles and two to newly added roles. The EY GE brings together EY leadership functions, services and geographies. The new appointments take effect on 1 July 2020.

Carmine Di Sibio, EY Global Chairman and CEO, says:

"I am excited about our appointees and I am confident they will add tremendous strength to the EY leadership team. They have well-deserved reputations for living our values, inspiring people and helping to build the strong EY culture. In addition, the two new roles show how we are transforming the organization through data and technology.

"The way EY is navigating these challenging times and these appointments reflect our commitment to building a better working world and delivering long-term value.

"I would also like to thank our current leadership: Norman, Steve and Alison have been instrumental to the success of EY over the past few years and have laid a path for the future to help enable our continued progress."

With these appointments, the composition of the EY GE is fully one-third women, demonstrating the ongoing focus on Diversity & Inclusiveness progress and commitment to inclusive leadership by EY.

Appointments

EY Global Vice Chair - Advisory

Errol Gardner has been appointed EY Global Vice Chair - Advisory. Errol will lead one of the broadest global consulting networks of any professional services organization with more than 67,000 people worldwide and annual revenues of US$10.2b in FY19. He currently serves as EY Global Deputy Vice Chair - Advisory, a position he's held since 2016. Throughout his career Errol has led some of the largest transformation engagements in EY Advisory and served as the EY Global Advisory Account leader for a multinational bank.

Errol succeeds Norman Lonergan, who led the global service line since 2008 and will become EY Global People Advisory Services Leader, effective 1 January 2021.

EY Global Vice Chair - Transaction Advisory Services

Andrea Guerzoni has been appointed EY Global Vice Chair - Transaction Advisory Services (TAS). Andrea will oversee all aspects of the TAS strategy and operations, which in FY19 achieved annual revenues of US$4.1b and had more than 17,000 professionals worldwide. He currently serves as EY EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa) TAS Leader, a post he has held since 2014. Over the past 20 years, Andrea has advised corporate boards and private equity firms across the globe on M&A, post-deal integrations, strategic portfolio reviews, IPOs, reorganizations and restructuring processes.

Andrea will succeed Steve Krouskos, who was appointed EY Global Managing Partner - Business Enablement, effective 1 July.

EY Global Accounts Committee Chair

Alice Chan has been appointed EY Global Accounts Committee Chair. Alice is currently the Asia-Pacific Accounts Leader and a member of the EY Asia-Pacific Operating Executive responsible for leading an integrated go-to-market approach and executing client service strategies across 23 markets and all sectors in Asia-Pacific. In her new role, Alice will focus on optimizing growth across EY top accounts - the most global and most complex accounts.

Alice succeeds Alison Kay, who held the position since 2018 and becomes EY UK&I Managing Partner - Client Service, effective 1 July.

EY Global Vice Chair - Transformation

Hank Prybylski has been appointed to the newly created role of EY Global Vice Chair - Transformation focusing on business transformation through data and technology. Hank is currently the EY Americas Advisory Vice Chair, overseeing more than 20,000 consultants. He has more than 30 years of experience working with Fortune 500 companies.

EY Global Chief Technology Officer

In line with the wider focus on technology across EY, Nicola Morini Bianzino, who joined as EY Global Chief Client Technology Officer in 2018, has also been appointed to the GE. Nicola's elevation follows the successful implementation by EY of a US$1b two-year investment plan in new technology solutions, client services, innovation and the EY ecosystem. He will continue to focus on bringing technology solutions to EY clients around the world to transform their business models and services and make technology a differentiator and a driver of growth for EY.

