Bitcoin Association Opens Registration for Third BSV Hackathon

ZURICH, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bitcoin Association officially announces and opens registration for its third BSV Hackathon competition for developers, with $100,000 in cash prizes (payable in Bitcoin SV) staked for the winners.

Following two successful Hackathons in 2019, Bitcoin Association is once again delighted to partner with leading enterprise blockchain development firm nChain, as well as digital currency conglomerate CoinGeek to organize this third competition.

BSV Hackathons are global coding competitions for developers. Within a set frame, entrants (which can be individuals or teams) are tasked with developing an application on the Bitcoin SV blockchain within the parameters of an overarching theme announced at the commencement of the competition.

Registration is free and open now. This 3rd iteration of the BSV Hackathon will look a little different from past editions. As with prior competitions, there will be a virtual competition period, but it will last almost two months rather than just over one weekend. The virtual competition commences on June 23 and ends August 18. This longer competition period allows entrants to take advantage of their extended time at home during current COVID-19 self-isolation periods, and conceptualize, design and build a more complete project.

Entrants will be provided with access to a digital platform designed to facilitate collaboration between team members, as well as experts from nChain and even fellow competitors who will be available to provide advice throughout the competition period.

Following the virtual competition period, three finalists will be selected by a panel of expert judges. The finalists will present their submission at the CoinGeek New York conference (anticipated to be in New York in October 2020) for final judging. Normally, a representative from each finalist entry is flown to the CoinGeek conference city to make their presentation in front of the live conference audience. Given event and travel conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bitcoin Association will evaluate later whether finalist presentations will happen live or through online video.

The winner will walk away with a $50,000 prize, with $30,000 for second place and $20,000 for third, all paid in Bitcoin SV.

Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of Bitcoin Association, commented on the announcement, saying:

"It's extremely exciting for Bitcoin Association to kick off our third BSV Hackathon, following months of work from our team planning for the competition. Developer training is a core element of Bitcoin Association's work and the BSV Hackathons provide a fun opportunity for developers to test themselves and learn more about building applications on the Bitcoin SV blockchain, all the while competing for some serious BSV prizes. We encourage all developers - whether you have worked on other blockchain platforms or have no blockchain experience at all - to compete in this Hackathon and build with us on BSV.

Past entrants have used the BSV Hackathon as a platform from which to build and develop not only innovative solutions, but real businesses - as finalists have the opportunity to be considered for investment if their projects can sustain a business venture. Now that Bitcoin SV's Genesis upgrade has restored the original Bitcoin protocol and massive scaling continues on BSV, I'm looking forward to seeing what creative developers can build using the technical power inherent in the original Bitcoin and the massive scaling capabilities of BSV."

Steve Shadders, CTO at nChain, also spoke, saying:

"The BSV Hackathons are a great point of entry for developers interested in developing blockchain applications. They're an exciting time for us here at nChain too - we'll once again be responsible for the technical elements of the competition, with our team providing support and development assistance throughout the competition. We've seen some excellent ideas come to fruition as a result of the first two BSV Hackathons and I'm sure that with the longer time frame for this third competition, we can expect many more to emerge this time around."

To find out more or register for the third BSV Hackathon, visit bsvhackathon.net today.