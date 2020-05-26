Frozen Fish & Seafood Market to Reach Valuation of ~US$ 70 Bn by 2030; Growing Demand for Healthy Foods to Generate Novel Opportunities: TMR

- Health benefits of seafood catching-on with a vast millennial populace, driving growth in frozen fish and seafood market

- Frozen Fish and Seafood Market to chart a growth rate of about 7.3%, compounded annually, over the forecast period

- Asia Pacific to be a prominent region, accounting for sizeable market share

ALBANY, New York, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen fish and seafood market is set to reach a valuation of approximately USD 70 billion by the year 2030 - a steep rise from about USD 36 billion in the year 2020. The growth rate of the market over the period of 2020 to 2030 would be about 7.3%, paving way for a notable growth trajectory and a slew of new gainful opportunities.

As per Transparency Market Research, "Awareness regarding protein and other essential nutrients for a healthy body is propelling significant demand for fish and other seafood. This is a critical growth booster in the global frozen fish and seafood market. It is significant to note here that frozen foods are gaining prominence owing to demand for better shelf life by millennial consumers, who are living hectic schedules that prevent them from running for fresh cooking ingredients every now and then. This should explain why world over, about three-fourths of seafood is consumed in the form of fresh and frozen."

Key Findings of Global Frozen Fish and Seafood Market Study:

In terms of nature of products, the organic category is set to chart significant growth over the forecast period

In the end-use segment, food service providers will dominate the market

Asia Pacific to hold a sizeable share of the market

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Frozen Fish and Seafood Market:

Profile of a modern day consumer is marked by heath disorders and rising awareness of proper and balanced diets. This pushes him towards healthful food choices. However, his work schedule is often hectic and that pushes him towards food items with a longer shelf life. This is leading to massive demand for frozen fish and seafood market. There are several other factors that are leading to growth in the market. A glimpse is provided below:

Premium food products in aquaculture industry are seeing an increase in demand owing to improving palates and increasing disposable incomes

More and more people opting for an active lifestyle are contributing positively to the growth in frozen fish and seafood market as the products here are rich in nutrients

Growth in E-commerce is a major factor supporting growth in the market, especially in times of a global lockdown

Regional Analysis of Global Frozen Fish and Seafood Market:

A massive share of the global frozen fish and seafood market is set to be accounted for by Asia Pacific (APAC) region over the forecast period

(APAC) region over the forecast period APAC will also dominate the market over the next few years, creating a plethora of novel growth opportunities for market players

North America is set to grow at a notable CAGR over the stated period of assessment

Competitive Landscape of Global Frozen Fish and Seafood Market:

Transparency Market Research notes that the global frozen fish and seafood market is a fragmented vendor landscape, placing in itself a large number of big and small players. Currently witnessing a massive supply disruption, the market is seeing players clamoring for better and more aggressive growth strategies.

In its profiling of top players, TMR covers Tri Marine International, Marine International, Clearwater Seafood, Leroy Seafood, Marine Harvest, Iglo Group, Shanghai Kaichuang, Lyons Seafoods, Hansung Enterprise, AquaChile, Surapon Foods Public, High Liner Foods, Tassal Group, Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Austevoll Seafood, Sajo Industries, Nippon Suisan Kaisha, and AquaChile, among others.

Frozen Fish & Seafood Market Segmentation

Frozen Fish & Seafood Market by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Frozen Fish & Seafood Market by Product Type

Shrimps

Crustaceans

Shellfish

Molluscs

Sea Bream

Others Fishes

Frozen Fish & Seafood Market by End Use

Food Processing Industry

Food Service Provider

Retail/Household

Animal Feed and Pet Food

Frozen Fish & Seafood Market by End Use

B2B

B2C

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets



Fish Mongers



Convenience Stores



Specialty Stores



Online Retailing



Others

Frozen Fish & Seafood Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Chile



Peru



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

· Asia Pacific

India



China



South Korea



Malaysia



Indonesia



Rest of APAC

Japan

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



Turkey



Iran



Israel



South Africa



Rest of MEA

Oceania

Australia



New Zealand

