26.05.2020
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

London, May 26

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
As at close of business on 22-May-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue171.27p
INCLUDING current year revenue172.46p
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---
Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
As at close of business on 22-May-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue66.33p
INCLUDING current year revenue66.66p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP31.84m
Borrowing Level:27%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---
