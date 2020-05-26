Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, May 26
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
|As at close of business on 22-May-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|171.27p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|172.46p
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
|As at close of business on 22-May-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|66.33p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|66.66p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP31.84m
|Borrowing Level:
|27%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---
Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de