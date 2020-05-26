Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 22-May-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 245.20p INCLUDING current year revenue 253.67p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 237.85p INCLUDING current year revenue 246.32p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---