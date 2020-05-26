Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 22-May-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 290.58p INCLUDING current year revenue 290.92p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 290.59p INCLUDING current year revenue 290.93p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---