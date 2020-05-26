

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday, while equity markets across Asia and Europe advanced as more countries prepare easing restrictions on social, commercial and travel activities.



As the pandemic death toll approached the horrific milestone of 100,000, photos and videos of Memorial Day weekend celebrations across the U.S. showed plenty of people going to beaches and parks.



Parks and cafe terraces reopened in parts of Spain after months-long closures with strict guidelines for social distancing. Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy an early-morning stroll in sun in Madrid's famous Retiro Park.



The Spanish government said it would scrap a 2-week mandatory confinement for all travelers arriving from overseas starting July 1.



Gyms and swimming pools reopened in Germany, Iceland and Italy. Greece reopened restaurants and cafes while allowing travel to all the islands



The lifting of the state of emergency in Japan and growing optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine also bolstered sentiment.



U.S. biotech company Novavax said Monday it started the first human study of its experimental coronavirus vaccine and that it expects initial results on safety and immune responses in July.



Spot gold slid 0.25 percent to $1,724.93 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.7 percent at $1,723.95. Sino-U.S. tensions over Hong Kong helped limit bullion's losses.



National security legislation for Hong Kong will not change the 'one country, two systems' policy, Commissioner of the Chinese foreign ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Xie Feng emphasized on Monday.



'It will not change the capitalist system or the high degree of autonomy of Hong Kong. It will not change the legal system in the HKSAR. Nor will it affect the independent judicial power, including that of final adjudication, exercised by the judiciary in Hong Kong.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de