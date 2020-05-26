Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 629 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
26.05.2020 | 13:03
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Insurance, Underwriting, Claims Leaders to Gather Online to Discuss Future of Industry at Verisk Vision on 17 June

One-day virtual conference offers valuable insights on trends and technologies in insurance risk, underwriting, and claims workflows

LONDON, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading data analytics provider, today announced that it will host Verisk Vision on 17 June as a virtual conference. The annual conference brings together insurance risk, underwriting, and claims leaders in the London market to discuss the critical trends shaping the future of the insurance sector.

The Verisk Vision online InsurTech conference offers attendees valuable insight on the practices and technologies that can streamline insurance risk, underwriting, and claims workflows. The conference features keynotes by industry thought leaders and dozens of informative breakout sessions. Topics range from InsurTech to artificial intelligence and cyber risk, to counter-fraud tech and digital transformation in complex commercial insurance.

"Verisk Vision gives claims leaders a glimpse of what's on the horizon in the insurance sector and what the industry will be talking about in the next few years," said Joe Pendle, managing director for Verisk claims Europe. "With a virtual format, insurers, underwriters, and claims professionals can still attend from the safety and convenience of their homes or offices. It's a pivotal time to be involved with this storied industry, and Verisk welcomes the opportunity to discuss how COVID-19 and recent innovations may shape the industry in the months and years to come."

Keynotes will include Mark Anquillare, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Verisk, and Matthew Grant, Partner, Instech London. Mr. Anquillare will discuss major challenges facing the insurance sector and how insurance risk, underwriting, claims leaders, and technology providers are overcoming these challenges. In his presentation, Matthew will plan to debunk some of the most commonly held misconceptions surrounding InsureTech and innovation.

For more information about Verisk Vision and to register, visit Verisk.com/conferences and follow VeriskVision.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services. Using advanced technologies to collect and analyze billions of records, Verisk draws on unique data assets and deep domain expertise to provide first-to-market innovations that are integrated into customer workflows. Verisk offers predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and many other fields. Around the world, Verisk helps customers protect people, property, and financial assets.

Headquartered in Jersey City, N.J., Verisk operates in 30 countries and is a member of Standard & Poor's S&P 500 Index. In 2018, Forbes magazine named Verisk to its World's Best Employers list. For more information, please visit www.verisk.com.

© 2020 PR Newswire
