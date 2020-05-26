Kvanto Payment Services AS ("Kvanto") requests that their press release NewsItemId: 20200526005200 "Kvanto to Form JV in India to Expand and Service Its Digital Payment Business" be killed.

The release was issued prematurely by Kvanto.

A replacement release will be issued later today.

