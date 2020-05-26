Kvanto Payment Services AS ("Kvanto") requests that their press release NewsItemId: 20200526005200 "Kvanto to Form JV in India to Expand and Service Its Digital Payment Business" be killed.
The release was issued prematurely by Kvanto.
A replacement release will be issued later today.
Contacts:
Kvanto Payment Services A/S
CEO, Jesper V. Skorstengaard
Phone: +45 4033 3396
Mail: jvs@kvanto.com
www.kvanto.com
Mobileware Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
CEO, Satyajit Kanekar
Mail: satyajit.kanekar@mobilewaretech.com
mobilewaretech.com
For Investor Information Contact:
LISTING PARTNERS S.à.r.l
Info@listingpartners.lu
