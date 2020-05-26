The solar panel will be part of the half-cut-cell series recently launched by the Japanese manufacturer and the company claims it is ideal for rooftop PV projects with aesthetic requirements. The 19.0%-efficient product has a power output of 320 W.Japanese electronics brand Sharp has launched a black, half-cut-cell, PERC, monocrystalline solar panel with a power output of 320 W. The manufacturer said the product was intended for residential and commercial projects with aesthetic requirements The NU-JC320B module is made of 120 half-cells measuring each 1,684 by 1,002 by 40mm. The product has power ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...