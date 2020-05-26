

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The coronavirus infection rate in the United States reached its lowest level in a week, and the numbers are going back to the below 20000 daily mark.



With 18,586 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of infections in the country rose to 1,662,768 as of John Hopkins University' 6:00 a.m. ET update Tuesday.



The death rate also is comparatively low in the U.S.



With 504 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total death toll in the U.S. reached 98,223.



There were days when more than 2000 deaths were reported in 24 hours in the country.



In New York, the epicenter of the country's outbreak, more than 362,000 cases have been reported and 29,229 have died so far.



When adjusted for population, that translates to about 1,865 known cases and 150 deaths for every 100,000 residents in the state, according to CNN.



This is higher than the total number of infections reported in Russia, the world's third worst affected country in this category. In the number of deaths, New York is worse than France, the world's fourth worst-affected country.



As the numbers are receding in the state, drastic fall in patients was reported in New York City hospitals.



Similarly, the death toll in New Jersey, the second worst-affected state, is also falling. A total of 11147 deaths and 155,092 infections have been reported there so far.



Michigan (5241 deaths, 54881 infections), Massachusetts (6416 deaths, 93271 infections), Louisiana (2691 deaths, 37809 infections), Illinois (4885 deaths, 112017 infections), Pennsylvania (5148 deaths, 72332 infections), California (3767 deaths, 96400 infections), Connecticut (3742 deaths, 40873 infections), Texas (1533 deaths, 56409 infections), Georgia (1848 deaths, 43400 infections), Maryland (2302 deaths, 47152 infections), Florida (2252 deaths, 51746 infections), Indiana (1984 deaths, 31715 infections), Ohio (1987 deaths, 32477 infections) and Colorado (1333 deaths, 24256 infections) are the other worst-affected states.



Meanwhile, White House Coronavirus task force Chief Dr Deborah Birx expressed grave concern over people taking to the beaches in large numbers during the Memorial Day weekend, ignoring virus restrictions.



Washington Post reported that meat shortages could worsen as coronavirus infections multiply at U.S. processing plants.



The focus of concern has shifted to Brazil, which surpassed the United States in terms of daily death toll. Brazil, the worst-hit by the virus in Latin America, recorded 807 deaths over the last 24 hours.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

