ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Notice of Results

Ashtead Group plc

26thMay 2020

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Announcement of Q4 Results

Ashtead Group plc announces that its fourth quarter results for the period ended 30thApril 2020 will be announced on 16thJune 2020.

A live webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 11.00am in the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.

Further enquiries:

Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700

Maitland

James McFarlane - 0207 379 5151