ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Notice of Results
London, May 26
Ashtead Group plc
26thMay 2020
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Announcement of Q4 Results
Ashtead Group plc announces that its fourth quarter results for the period ended 30thApril 2020 will be announced on 16thJune 2020.
A live webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 11.00am in the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.
Further enquiries:
Ashtead Group plc
Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700
Maitland
James McFarlane - 0207 379 5151
