Findit, Inc.: Findit Offers Online Marketing Services To Pool Builders and Pool Building Companies

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2020 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking management platform which provides online marketing services, has areas available right now to accommodate pool builders and pool building companies throughout the United States that are looking to improve their overall online presence.

Findit has an online marketing program for pool builders and pool building companies that is specific to the locations and services that pool builders want to offer potential customers in certain areas. The purpose of these campaigns is to improve overall indexing with tangible search results in Google, Yahoo, Bing and Findit along with branding throughout social networking sites. These campaigns run on a recurring, monthly basis to help achieve this goal.

Findit campaigns are set up to produce organic, sustainable, and tangible search results that over time can help increase your lead generations while reducing your cost per lead. This is different from pay-per-click marketing strategies that many pool building companies and pool builders are using.

Our team of content writers and search engine optimization specialists are highly skilled and able to create content for you both on your website, if you like, and off-site to improve your positioning in search results. Each time this occurs, you are removing a competitor that used to be in that search spot and replacing it with your name.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "We currently have an on-going monthly marketing campaign with a pool builder here in the Southeast that has been working with Findit for several years. Because of the tangible search results they have received, they have expanded their marketing campaign to include additional towns and areas that they offer pool building services in to improve overall search results online for more areas."

A key component of Findit's marketing packages for pool builders and pool building companies is content creation. Crafted content is created on a daily basis that is posted and shared for search engines to index and for social networks to see. Creating this fresh content continuously gives search engines content to index as well as content for us to share throughout social media, engaging your target audiences.

The content that is being created typically includes in a single post, text that describes the services that you offer so search engines know how to index your content, a video link, photos from your photo galleries, and a backlink to your website. By creating individually crafted content targeting each service you provide in the areas you provide them in, search engines can prioritize you above your competitors when it comes to pool building, pool design, pool installation, and pool construction services in the areas that you service.

Our customers have been with us for several years and continue to have us lead their overall online marketing strategy because of the tangible search results that have been created through our campaigns.

Findit online marketing campaigns are limited to one service provider for a specific service in a given area. Once we take on a pool builder or pool building company that services a specific location, we do not take on another pool builder or company in that area. This limits any competitors from hiring Findit to compete against you while we are working on your campaign. This is very different from pay-per-click marketing campaigns where your competitors can simply go online and outbid you for certain keywords - this does not happen with a Findit campaign.

Get started today with your own Findit online marketing campaign. We have areas throughout the United States and other countries available now. Due to the on-going monthly marketing campaign with Carolina Pool Consultants of Denver NC, we do not have the Greater Denver NC area and most of the surrounding towns available.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

